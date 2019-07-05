10 terrific things to do this week

LOCAL CONTENT: Yamba Art Space Gallery is showcasing works from people who have been participating in programs at the gallery, something Gallery owner/operator Kerrie Howland said was important for the local community to take pride in. "This is showcasing a sense of community, creative expression, learning and creative exploration,” she said. Ms Howland started the Art Space so there was an avenue for local people to get involved in creative education.

LOCAL CONTENT: Yamba Art Space Gallery is showcasing works from people who have been participating in programs at the gallery, something Gallery owner/operator Kerrie Howland said was important for the local community to take pride in. "This is showcasing a sense of community, creative expression, learning and creative exploration,” she said. Ms Howland started the Art Space so there was an avenue for local people to get involved in creative education. Kerrie Howland

Lawrence Market

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Lawrence Community Hall

DETAILS: Held on the first Saturday of every month, head down to Lawrence to peruse the local offerings from a variety of storeholders including local produce, woodwork and handmade jewellery.

If you are feeling peckish grab a barbecue breakfast or fresh sushi for morning tea.

Bowlo Junior Ninja Warrior

WHEN: Sunday, 12pm.

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Does your child have what it takes to become the Clarence Valley's Junior Ninja Warrior?

Head down to the Bowlo and enjoy some food and drinks while the kids challenge themselves on a specially built obstacle course.

Open to kids up to the age of 16, there will be ample opportunity for the young ones to test their skills. Registrations can be made through Yamba Bowling Club.

Creative Expression

WHEN: Friday, 5pm.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space Gallery.

DETAILS: A celebration of work from students and creative practitioners around the area who have been involved in creative education at the Yamba Gallery.

Head along to the gallery and discover what community members have been creating.

Dreamtime Stories With Uncle Ron

WHEN: Saturday.

WHERE: Jabiru Gallery.

DETAILS: To celebrate and honor NAIDOC week we invite you to join us at the Jabiru Gallery in Yamba, as Yaegl Elder Uncle Ron shares significant Dreamtime stories of the Clarence Valley, and insights into the treasures of our local bush foods and traditional medicinal practices using native plants.

As a respected elder Uncle Ron will share his accumulated knowledge and wisdom.

Don't Tell Mama Cabaret Show

WHEN: 6.30pm Saturday.

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club.

DETAILS: Don't Tell Mama Cabaret Show is performed by the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society Local performers. This performance features risque songs from Chicago, Cabaret, Marilyn Monroe and many more.

There will be a two course dinner and show, over 18's only.

Tickets are $50 per person, call reception to reserve your seat.

Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club.

DETAILS: Head along to the Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day this weekend to enjoy a relaxing day of fashion and fine music.

Enjoy folk rock tunes from the Ryan Martin trio accompanied by Marty Williams and Michael Baxter live on the lawn from 1pm.

Coutts Crossing Junior Rodeo and Campdraft

WHEN: Saturday from 7am

WHERE: TSR Coutts Crossing, Armidale Rd

DETAILS: The annual Coutts Crossing Junior Rodeo and Campdraft will welcome some of the best junior riders from across the state and the event was proving more popular than ever.

There will also be bush dog trials as well as some homestyle cooking.

Arts, Crafts and Quilts- Annual Exhibition

WHEN: Wednesday.

WHERE: 12 Cameron St, Maclean.

DETAILS: The annual Clarence River Arts Festival will include displays of fine art, patchwork and quilting, creative needlework, fabric and fibre design, jewellery and photography. There will also be a number of daily demonstrations and craft stalls.

Please visit the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association's website for further details and entry forms.

Justice Crew X Tour

WHEN: Sunday, 7.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Golf Club

DETAILS: Justice Crew are about to hit the road on tour to celebrate their 10th year of performing as a crew. Stealing the spotlight way back in nearly a decade taking out Australia's Got Talent, Justice Crew have never looked back.

They have transformed into Australia's most exciting pop group, racking up number one singles, touring the country and writing with some of the hottest names in music.

More information yambagolfclub.com.au.

Watermark exhibition

WHEN: Mon-Wed 10-4.30pm, Sat-Sun 2-4.30pm.

WHERE: The Old Kirk, Yamba.

DETAILS: Watermark is a new exhibition by Gulmarrad artist Liz Slater, focusing on the fluid nature of the Clarence.