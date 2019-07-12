10 delightful things to do this week

FUN TIMES: A big day for a big group enjoying the Maclean Cup action at last year's event.

Yamba Handmade Market

WHEN: Saturday, 9am to 2pm.

WHERE: 78 Angourie Rd, Yamba.

DETAILS: Local talent is growing and there is a huge variety of stall holders. Products include candles, soaps, children's clothes, ladies fashion, jewellery, natural products and so much more including the most amazing pastries from Cicley Nurse will be available along with coffee to get you through the morning.

Maclean Monthly Markets

WHEN: Saturday.

WHERE: Centenary Drive, Maclean car park.

DETAILS: Maclean Community Markets are held on the second Saturday of each month in the main car park, near the Maclean Bowling Club.

Stalls offer a wide range of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft and art items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Come on in to Maclean Country Music at Maclean Bowling Club from 1pm. The meals are always great at the club. We look forward to seeing all singers and the band. All are very welcome to just come and listen.

See you Sunday. Inquiries to Doreen on 66452203.

Maclean Cup Day

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St, Grafton.

DETAILS: The final day of the July Carnival, the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup Day is a family friendly affair, with Kids Fashion on the Field free kids entertainment and live music on the West Lawn. Tickets will be available at the CRJC office on race day, while the Maclean Bowling Club will run both a ferry and a bus to the races. For more details contact the club on 66453711.

Maclean Cup Calcutta

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Come along to the club for a great night filled with race trivia and phantom call on the eve of the Maclean Cup. Calcutta tickets $2 each get a syndicate together for a fun night and remember, you've got to be in it to win it.

Grafton Clay Target Club's Open Classic

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: 604 Lawrence Rd, Alumy Creek.

DETAILS: Grafton's a great place to test your clay target shooting skills and the Grafton Clay Target Club's July Open Classic event isn't one to be missed.

This is a two-day event which includes a night competition, something quite unique in clay target shooting circles.

Yamba Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN: Wednesday, 7am to 11am.

WHERE: Harbour St, Yamba.

DETAILS: This market also acts as the agri-food tourism portal for the Clarence Valley region.

There is a broad range of locally grown, hand crafted and wild gathered produce available ranging from organic, chemical free and free range, across about 25 stalls.

Maclean Golf Club Veterans Week Of Golf

WHEN: Tuesday to Saturday, from 7am to 4pm.

WHERE: Golf Links Rd, Ilarwill.

DETAILS: Spectators and golfers can enjoy a great week of golf when Maclean Golf Club holds their Veterans Week of Golf.

The course is in excellent condition due to the efforts of superintendent John Causley and his men and their many volunteers, many of whom will be acting as marshals during the golf events.

Life Drawing

WHEN: Friday, 6.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space.

DETAILS: This two hour session featuring a live model, is a creative social adult event with facilitation and instruction by an art educator.

All materials for the evening are provided - paper, charcoal, graphite and mixed media to explore.

With nibbles and drinks on arrival this is a creative social adult event where spots are limited to 12 participants.

Yamba Buccaneers Jersey Presentation

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm.

WHERE: Yamba Oval.

DETAILS: The games will be pushed back for a special ceremony to mark the unveiling of the Yamba Buccaneers indigenous jersey, celebrating the club's indigenous heritage.

Featuring a talk from Yaegl elders this event, held in conjunction with NAIDOC Week, will be about more than just rugby union.