10 EVENTS: What's on this weekend

Christmas season starts with Woombah Carols In The Park

WHEN:

Tonight, 5.30pm.

WHERE:

Woombah Reserve beside the fire station.

DETAILS:

Woombah kicks off Clarence Valley's Christmas season this year with the first Carols by Candlelight. There will be musical acts such from Connie de Dassel and Sr Ann Gallagher, Rotary will conduct their delicious ham raffle, and food will be available with a barbecue and drinks care of the Woombah Fire Brigade. Bring a rug or camping chairs to celebrate the hope, joy and peace that Christmas brings.

ABBA-riginal at the Pelican

WHEN:

Tonight and Saturday 7.30pm.

WHERE:

The Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, South Grafton.

WHEN:

Welcome back on stage the Big River Amateur Theatre Sensations to perform this feel-good, happy play. A tribute to Australia through ABBA. Tickets $15 available from CRANES reception at 11 Kemp St, Grafton.

Enjoy Robin Hood & The Babes In the Wood

WHEN:

Tonight 7.30-10.30pm.

WHERE:

The Criterion Theatre, 149 Oliver St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

The Criterion Theatre Grafton proudly presents the Ben Crocker pantomime Robin Hood & The Babes In The Wood. This is the Criterion's first show in more than 20 years that has a cast ranging from ages 12 to 60. Tickets available from our wonderful mates at Buckley's Music Group or online at StickyTickets. Tickets are $20.

Sean's Movember Chest Wax Challenger

WHEN:

Saturday, 2.30-3.30pm.

WHERE:

Yamba Fair Butchery, Yamba Rd, Yamba.

DETAILS:

They have raised more than $500 in loose change donation tins for Sean's $500 Chest Wax Challenge to support the Movember Foundation and it's time for a hair-raising wax off.

Carols by Candlelight by Alumy Creek

WHEN:

Saturday 6.30-9pm.

WHERE:

Alumy Creek Reserve, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Grafton Midday Rotary's Carol's by Candlelight spectacular will see TV celebrity guest artist, the very talented Rhonda Burchmore and local vocalist Lisa Butcher perform with the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus at Alumy Creek Reserve. Along with the Clarence River Dance Academy, Prime Possum and of course Santa, the evening is bound to be one event that the whole family will enjoy.

CRDA's Christmas Concert features Cinderella

WHEN:

Sunday, 3pm.

WHERE:

Maclean Civic Hall, 50 River St, Maclean.

DETAILS: Features Cinderella and CRDA's award winning troupes. Includes music and dance from Shrek, Cat in the Hat, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Pinocchio, Aretha Franklin and The Greatest Showman.

Iluka Markets

WHEN:

Sunday.

WHERE:

Owen St, corner of Spenser St, Iluka.

DETAILS:

Wander through this market and you will find variety and quality stalls. There is locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives and more.

Artist Talk and Demonstration with Kathleen Davies

WHEN:

Sunday 2-4pm.

WHERE:

5 Coldstream St, Ulmarra.

DETAILS:

One artist each month will talk on their motivations, loves, passions and what brought them to where they are today. Coming up in December is Kathleen Davies, artist, illustrator, photographer, writer, actor, roustabout. Listen to some amazing stories while viewing some of her collection from a vast body of work. Kathleen will share stories while demonstrating some illustration techniques.

Showground hosts Maclean Carols Under the Stars

WHEN:

Sunday 3-8.30pm.

WHERE:

Maclean Showground, Maclean.

DETAILS:

Come and enjoy the fun with friends and family while we celebrate the Christmas season together. Market stalls open 3pm and carols start at 7pm. Keep in mind that this is a family friendly event and as such will be alcohol free.

Race away with Ultimate G-Bomb and Demolish festival

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE:

Bom Bom State Forest, The Gorge and Lilydale.

DETAILS:

Contains three races over the weekend, each race is a leg of an adventure race - kayaking, running and mountain biking.

The Clarence River Rush will be Saturday morning, starting at Lilydale, and ending at Copmanhurst (shorter distances start closer to Copmanhurst). The Gorge Run at "the Gorge” Saturday afternoon The Forest Flow MTB at Bom Bom Sunday morning, using nearly all the Bom Bom tracks in one race.

For further information regarding the Adventurethon call Joel Savage 0447496489. Any questions regarding G-Bomb Saturdays MTB only events contact Grant Hodgins 0413788955 or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BomBomRacing