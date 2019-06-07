10 fantastic things to do this long weekend

Maclean Community Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Centenary Drive, Maclean car park

DETAILS: Maclean Community Markets are held on the second Saturday of each month in the main car park, near the Maclean Bowling Club. Stalls offer a wide range of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft and art items, freshly baked cookies, cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Go Art Prize Exhibition

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm

WHERE: Grafton High School MPC

DETAILS: The Grafton Open Art Exhibition was established in 2013 by members of the Grafton High P and C.

The opening night is a free event with live music and nibbles.

The exhibition is also for students, both primary and secondary, to showcase their works and celebrate their skills. The exhibition is open to all schools in the Clarence Valley. Most mediums are accepted, with prizes in all categories.

Yamba Single Fin Invitational

WHEN: Saturday from 6am

WHERE: Turners Beach, Yamba

DETAILS: Longboarders on the long weekend, perfect!

Watch all the longboard action at Turners Beach, Yamba, from juniors to over-65s, everyone dancing on the waves in this beautiful location.

Competitor Registration is today at the Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowlo from 6pm.

Barefoot Bowls

WHEN: Today, 6-8pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Now every Friday night. Registration by 5.30pm.

Teams of triples and single entries welcome.

Families and children over 12 welcome.

Entry is $10 per person, includes light snacks. All equipment provided.

Club vouchers to be won. Head to the Bowlo for a great evening!

Eat to the Beat

WHEN: Sunday, noon-8pm

WHERE: Bowlo Sport and Leisure Yamba

DETAILS: After the success of the Bowlo Sport and Leisure's debut Eat to the Beat last year, the free indie music festival returns on Sunday featuring more delicious music, food, beer and wine.

Yamba Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN: Wednesday, 7-11am

WHERE: Harbour St, Yamba

DETAILS: A few years ago Yamba was named by Australian Traveller magazine 'the Best Town In Australia'.

Not a whole lot has changed, except for the introduction of the Yamba Farmers and Producers Market located at the Whiting Beach carpark.

This market also acts as the agri-food tourism portal for the Clarence Valley region.

There is a broad range of locally grown, hand-crafted and wild-gathered produce available, including organic, chemical-free and free range.

92nd North Coast Tennis Championships

WHEN: Friday to Monday

WHERE: Grafton City Tennis Club

DETAILS: Head along to this free event for a long weekend of great tennis, with much preparation having been put in place to ensure this tournament will run smoother and better than ever before.

The canteen and barbecue will be volunteer-run to ensure inexpensive food is available with a breakfast barbecue and coffee van offered as well.

Grafton Farmers Market

WHEN: Thursday, 7-11am

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral carpark

DETAILS: Discover the flavoursome taste of seasonal fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs just harvested, much of it grown organically, chemical-free and local, purchased directly from the grower.

Enjoy the wonderful assortment of condiments in the way of fruity jams, pickles, olives, olive oils, honey, eggs, and home-baked goods.

Country at the Crown

WHEN: Today, 6-9pm

WHERE: The Crown Hotel, Grafton

DETAILS: Come along to the Crown Hotel Friday 7th June for a great night of country music and food. Music on the dining deck from 6pm.

Yamba Ukes Jam Session

WHEN: Wednesday, 10-noon

WHERE: 16 Yamba St, Yamba

DETAILS: Yamba Ukes have a fortnightly jam session at Latitude 20 Cafe. They play the ukulele, laugh, learn and sing till their hearts are content.

Playing music in a group is wonderful therapy for everyone.

All levels of experience are welcome, from beginners to advanced players.