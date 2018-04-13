10 ideas for what the tourist centre could become
WHAT does the future hold for the former Clarence Valley Tourism Centre site? We've put together a list of big and small ideas that could either work really well, or spell disaster.
In no particular order:
1. Fine dining restaurant
Pond-view dining with a difference!
2. Cat Cafe
Who wouldn't want to spend their afternoon cuddling kittens while sipping on a latte?
3. Brothel
It's well positioned with dual access..
4. Micro Brewery
With the highway upgrade still in action, we are sure to have plenty of thirsty workers.
5. Mini Factory Outlet or Warehouse
Think of how well IKEA could hack itself to save on space in there!
6. Childcare Centre
The traffic and nearby pond might be a slight problem, but nothing a fence can't fix.
7. Office Space
Nice and simple with a stress-relieving pond out the front.
8. Prestige Car Yard
Would you like a Lamborghini with your fries?
9. Tourist Information Centre
Well, it seemed to work pretty well the first time around...
10. Fast Food Restaurant
Think of the options! Nandos, Oporto, Guzman y Gomez, Mad Mex, Hogs Breath Cafe...
What do you think the tourist centre site should become?