Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pond at the Grafton Tourist Information Centre in South Grafton.
The pond at the Grafton Tourist Information Centre in South Grafton.
News

10 ideas for what the tourist centre could become

Jenna Thompson
by
13th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

WHAT does the future hold for the former Clarence Valley Tourism Centre site? We've put together a list of big and small ideas that could either work really well, or spell disaster.

In no particular order:

1. Fine dining restaurant

Pond-view dining with a difference!

2. Cat Cafe

Who wouldn't want to spend their afternoon cuddling kittens while sipping on a latte?

Cat Cafe
Cat Cafe

3. Brothel

It's well positioned with dual access..

4. Micro Brewery

With the highway upgrade still in action, we are sure to have plenty of thirsty workers.

5. Mini Factory Outlet or Warehouse

Think of how well IKEA could hack itself to save on space in there!

IKEA would be perfect!
IKEA would be perfect!

6. Childcare Centre

The traffic and nearby pond might be a slight problem, but nothing a fence can't fix.

7. Office Space

Nice and simple with a stress-relieving pond out the front.

8. Prestige Car Yard

Would you like a Lamborghini with your fries?

9. Tourist Information Centre

Well, it seemed to work pretty well the first time around...

10. Fast Food Restaurant

Think of the options! Nandos, Oporto, Guzman y Gomez, Mad Mex, Hogs Breath Cafe...

What do you think the tourist centre site should become?

brothel car yard cat cafe clarence valley tourism centre ikea office space restaurant
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Celia inspires local parkrunners in her quest for gold

    Celia inspires local parkrunners in her quest for gold

    Athletics It's a long way from the Yamba riverbank to the Commonwealth Games track, but regular park runner Celia Sullohern will run for gold in the 5k.

    • 13th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    Funeral announced for much-loved Clarence Valley chef

    Funeral announced for much-loved Clarence Valley chef

    Community Lawrence Tavern chef Gary Archer will be farewelled next week

    AUCTION: What's the tourism centre's fate?

    AUCTION: What's the tourism centre's fate?

    News Much anticipated auction of the former tourism centre

    Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    News Emergency service crews have been called to the crash at Ballina

    Local Partners