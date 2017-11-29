10 Jobs in the Clarence Valley

Hydraulink Maclean is seeking an Experienced Fitter
• Experience in Hydraulic Hose manafacturing is preferable but not essential
• Full time position
• Some Weekend will will be required
• Workshop based in Townsend
• Above award rates for the right applicant
• Must have a minimum LR truck licence
• Must be self motivated and able to work without supervision
Established blind and awning company in Yamba is seeking an experienced and hard-working installer to grow their installation team. Must be personable to meet with customers on-site for residential applications and some commercial. Full time position with award wage plus incentives, would suit self-motivated person for immediate start. Work van and tools provided.
Log Truck driver with previous experience driving Log Trucks.
PHARMACY ASSISTANT
Full Time
Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant
Stanfords Pharmacy, Maclean is seeking a Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant to join our team. The role encompasses all areas of Pharmacy including Customer Service, Register work,Stock Maintenance and Health Services provision. Previous experience in Dispensing and D.A.A. packing is desirable. Knowledge of Pharmacy products is desirable.
The position is Full-time approximately 38 hours per week including some Saturday work.
Truck Driver HR minimum licence for Rigid Tippers and Water Cart operators. Must have White Card and Roadranger experience is necessary. Immediate Start.
LH Pipelayers and Pipelayer assistant required, experience in large scale Civil Drainage Works.
Min 4yrs exp required with references.
Ballina to Yamba area.
LEGAL / CONVEYANCING SECRETARY
Full Time
Legal/Conveyancing Secretary
Full Time Position available for experienced Conveyancing secretary
Flexible hours considered
Electronic conveyancing experience an advantage
Busy established legal firm in Grafton
Full time worker is required with interest in and commitment to work for blueberries farm. Must have formal qualifications- certificate lll and diploma in horticulture obtained in Australia or 3 years relevant work experience.
Key position in the business and demonstrated experience in and knowledge of all aspects of the blueberry production process are essential. Team work and effective communication skills are important for this position.
Full Time
The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House Inc.in South Grafton is looking for a suitably motivated, qualified and experienced educators to join our team in a number of roles.
(Attractive Remuneration Package Negotiable)
The Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council (BGLALC) is seeking applications from experienced and motivated people interested in a rewarding career undertaking a new and challenging role of Chief Executive Officer.
This position has recently been established following amendments to the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, 1983 (ALRA) as amended, and provides an excellent opportunity for the successful applicant.