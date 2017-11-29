10 Jobs in the Clarence Valley

Are you looking for a job as a truck driver?

EXPERIENCED FITTER

Hydraulink Maclean is seeking an Experienced Fitter

• Experience in Hydraulic Hose manafacturing is preferable but not essential

• Full time position

• Some Weekend will will be required

• Workshop based in Townsend

• Above award rates for the right applicant

• Must have a minimum LR truck licence

• Must be self motivated and able to work without supervision

QUALIFIED INSTALLER

Established blind and awning company in Yamba is seeking an experienced and hard-working installer to grow their installation team. Must be personable to meet with customers on-site for residential applications and some commercial. Full time position with award wage plus incentives, would suit self-motivated person for immediate start. Work van and tools provided.

LOG TRUCK DRIVER

Log Truck driver with previous experience driving Log Trucks.



PHARMACY ASSISTANT

Full Time

Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant

Stanfords Pharmacy, Maclean is seeking a Dispensary/Pharmacy Assistant to join our team. The role encompasses all areas of Pharmacy including Customer Service, Register work,Stock Maintenance and Health Services provision. Previous experience in Dispensing and D.A.A. packing is desirable. Knowledge of Pharmacy products is desirable.

The position is Full-time approximately 38 hours per week including some Saturday work.



TRUCK DRIVER

Truck Driver HR minimum licence for Rigid Tippers and Water Cart operators. Must have White Card and Roadranger experience is necessary. Immediate Start.



PIPE LAYERS / ASSISTANTS

LH Pipelayers and Pipelayer assistant required, experience in large scale Civil Drainage Works.

Min 4yrs exp required with references.

Ballina to Yamba area.



LEGAL / CONVEYANCING SECRETARY

Full Time

Legal/Conveyancing Secretary

Full Time Position available for experienced Conveyancing secretary

Flexible hours considered

Electronic conveyancing experience an advantage

Busy established legal firm in Grafton



FRUIT INSPECTOR BLUEBERRIES

Full time worker is required with interest in and commitment to work for blueberries farm. Must have formal qualifications- certificate lll and diploma in horticulture obtained in Australia or 3 years relevant work experience.

Key position in the business and demonstrated experience in and knowledge of all aspects of the blueberry production process are essential. Team work and effective communication skills are important for this position.



EXPERIENCED EDUCATORS

Full Time

The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House Inc.in South Grafton is looking for a suitably motivated, qualified and experienced educators to join our team in a number of roles.



CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(Attractive Remuneration Package Negotiable)

The Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council (BGLALC) is seeking applications from experienced and motivated people interested in a rewarding career undertaking a new and challenging role of Chief Executive Officer.

This position has recently been established following amendments to the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, 1983 (ALRA) as amended, and provides an excellent opportunity for the successful applicant.



