10 jobs you can apply for right now

COVID-19 might be impacting the unemployment rate across the country, but here in the Clarence Valley, jobs are continuing to pop up around the region. Here are a handful currently looking for new staff.

DOWN RIVER

Tassal is looking for an aquaculture farm technician who wants to be part of a fresh and successfully growing team that strives towards a better tomorrow and prides excellence in its four factors of success - Our People, Our Planet, Our Product and Our Performance. Apply now here

Maclean Hot Bread & Cake Kitchen are looking for a new team member who has "awesome customer service skills and enjoys working in a fast-paced team environment." Must be available Monday to Friday with some Saturday mornings required. Drop your resume into the girls at the shop.

Could you be the next Maclean Hot Bread & Cake Kitchen superstar? Adam Hourigan

The Clarence River Fishermen's Co-Operative is seeking highly self-motivated people for the positions of: Processing/floor staff, shop supervisors, junior shop assistants, fuel station/chandlery assistant. Send your resume via email to jobs@crfc.com.au or apply in person with a rescue at the Wholesale Office downstairs at 51-55 River Street, Maclean between 10am-1pm. Just ask for Damien Moran.

BIG4 Saltwater @ Yamba Holiday Park are looking for a holiday park assistant manager to help manage day-to-day park operations including reception, reservations, and housekeeping. The role is highly customer focused and encompasses a wide range of tasks such as maximising customer service, taking bookings, administration, marketing, and organising events. To apply click here

Hometown Australia are seeing an energetic and committed individual to join their team in Yamba. Reporting directly to the Community Manager the successful candidate will be responsible for all general housekeeping duties including cleaning of cabins. To apply click here

UP RIVER

The Burrito Bar Grafton is looking for a delivery driver/kitchen hand. The person should have a valid license, own reliable vehicle, great hygiene and quick learner to work in fast paced restaurant. Please drop resumes into Burrito Bar Grafton.

One Fine Cup are looking for a barista for an immediate start. Experience is preferred. Either drop your resume into the café, see Tash or direct message their Facebook page.

Life Without Barriers are looking for a residential youth worker (disability) to join their Grafton team. The successful candidate will have a diploma in community services, youth work or similar, an understanding of the impacts of trauma on the development and behaviours of young people, experience supporting young people and/or people with disability in residential settings and availability to work across a 24/7 fortnightly rotating roster. To apply click here

COUNCIL JOBS

Clarence Valley Council have positions vacant for a building surveyor, customer service officer, and graphic design officer. For more details click here