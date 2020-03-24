Elective surgery postponed as virus spreads across district

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Clarence Valley as 10 new cases in the Northern NSW Local Health District on Tuesday bring the area's total to 17.

The health district said these cases were spread from the Clarence up to Tweed Valley.

The Public Health Unit is notifying close contacts, and investigating the sources of the cases.

As the number of cases across the state rose to more than 800 the local health district began to postpone non urgent elective surgery and NSW moved to double its intensive care capacity.

Health district chief executive Wayne Jones said the plan which came into effect on Wednesday would "free up" clinicians, nurses, support staff and sites to respond to Covid-19 cases as needed.

Mr Jones said it was vital the public heeded advice of authorities to slow the transmission of the virus.

"It's critical to adhere to self-isolation guidelines if you've been instructed by health authorities or mandated to quarantine as a result of overseas travel," he said.

A Grafton primary school issued a notice informing a member of its community is living with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The notice from St Mary's Primary School principal Jacki Moore was posted by a member of the public to social media on Monday.

In the notice, Ms Moore confirmed as of March 23 the school campus had not had primary or secondary contact with a Covid-19 case.

"A member of our community is currently in a home where a family member with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 is receiving care. It is very important to note that this person has not attended St Mary's Primary, Grafton, since three days prior to the family member's diagnosis."

The school and Catholic Schools NSW were contacted for comment and none had been given at time of print.

Mr Jones reminded the public to practise good hygiene, stay at home if sick and minimise close contact with others.

"Locations where cases live, work or have visited don't pose an ongoing risk … If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you," he said.