10 Our very own Northern Warrior

NORTHERN Warrior was nine years old when he crossed the finish line first in his final shot at the Grafton Cup in 1952.

He already had a number of notable victories under his belt including the South Grafton Cup, two Orara Jockey Club Cups and the CRJC Mile Handicap.

Owned by JA Brotherson of Braunstone and trained by his son Jim Brotherson Junior, Northern Warrior was a true local horse, bred with one of the Brotherson's mares and sired by the Clarence-based The Chanter.

He was born to win the cup, and in 1952 he did it with 'Digger' McGrowdie in the saddle.

The mare stormed down the outside in the straight to win the Cup by a head from Keelaine.

All together, Northern Warrior took on the Grafton Cup four times, and in 1951 he was only beaten by half a head.

His long sought after victory was cheered on by the locals.

It was seven years earlier that the last locally trained horse had won the Cup in Spearex, owned by CT Schwinghammer, GJ Maloud and F Yarad, and trained by GP Nailon.

However, it would not be until the 1980s that another local horse would take out the Cup in Bob Gosling's Ward's Mistake, owned by Mick Moy and Kevin Mulligan.