10 reasons why Lightning are the best team in the country

Lightning players celebrate winning the Super Netball Grand Final between the West Coast Fever and the Sunshine Coast Lightning at Perth Arena in Perth. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

THERE is no better team in Queensland sport right now than the Sunshine Coast Lightning and there's a strong case for them being best in the country.

The Lightning have come from the clouds to claim the Super Netball title and their second in succession over a gutsy West Coast Fever.

Name an inaugural team with two premierships in as many years. I'll wait. And let's pause to think about just how many hurdles this team have had to overcome.

One: Grand final hangover - very few netball teams have gone back-to-back in recent years, for good reason.

Two: Lose arguably their best player last year in Kiwi great Laura Langman.

Three: Comm Games hangover - four Lightning stars all missed valuable pre-seasons and training.

Four: The death of Noeline Taurua's father that led to the star coach spending time away from the camp at the start of the season.

Five: Going 0-3 to start the season out of form and out of confidence.

Six: Not get everything their own way, close games lost.

Seven: Scrape into finals by the skin of their teeth, via bonus points ruling.

Eight: Being forced to travel to Brisbane for finals week one, followed by a trip to Sydney in week two.

Nine: Travelling 3000km to Perth, and drowning out a record crowd of 13,000 screaming Fever fans.

Ten: Turn around a seven-goal deficit in the second quarter to overcome the spirited home-side.

In a time where all other Queensland teams are in a dry spell for success, this team of champions have risen from the ashes and made history.