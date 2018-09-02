10 reasons why Yamba beats Byron Bay for beach fun

Caught in traffic on Byron Bay beach.

Caught in traffic on Byron Bay beach.

BEAUTIFUL Byron Bay attracts travellers from around the world.

But we reckon that more of them should venture up the road to find Yamba.

Or maybe Yamba's beaches should remain the best kept secrets of locals in the Clarence.

AFTERMATH: The Northern Star: '10 reasons why Bryon Bay is better than, well, everywhere'

OPINION: Byron bites back in battle with Yamba

Byron Bay is well known for its long beach, surfers, music lovers, hippies and alternative lifestylers.

And it puts on a decent protest as we saw with the crowds gathering to protest coal seam gas.

2000 gather on Byron Bay's beach to protest Coal Seam Gas mining. Photo Jim Contributed

But during the school holidays and Christmas break, it can be a nightmare to get to the beach.

And even when you get there, you have to pay to park, if you want a prime spot.

Once on the beach, you can again find yourself caught in 'traffic' behind a congo line of surf school newbies.

Yamba on the other hand, offers beautiful beaches without the hassle.

Here's some of the reasons we reckon Yamba beats Byron Bay - especially at this time of the year.

10 REASONS WHY YAMBA BEATS BYRON BAY

Way more secret spots: Here in the Clarence we have little back beaches with great breaks. Even during school holidays these aren't as jam-packed as Byron.

Family-friendly: In Yamba, there is plenty to do for the whole family. It's not over-run by recently-18 Gold Coasters like Byron.

It's right on our doorstep: Why drive an hour and a half when you can just duck down the road to beautiful Yamba?

Supporting local business: Spending your time and money in the local region means money stays here.

Less reported shark attacks (this year at least).

More choice/variety - Turners Beach, Main Beach, Convent Beach, Lovers Pt, Pippi Beach all within walking distance, and surfing mecca Angourie just down the road.

Better fishing - located at mouth of Clarence River, Byron doesn't have an estuary.

Less annual rainfall = more sunny days - Byron 1,729.7mm(68.1in) v Yamba 1,452.3mm (57.2in).

Off the beaten track - not overrun with tourists or blocked up by traffic.

Free parking

Reader poll Which beach destination is the best? This poll ended on 02 October 2015. Current Results The Sunshine Coast 71% Byron Bay 10% Yamba 18% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

CHECK OUT SOME OF OUR PICS FROM YAMBA BELOW