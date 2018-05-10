10 things Grafton City got right

It's time to accentuate the positive and look at things Grafton City got right. This list is by no means definitive nor based on any real expertise but hey there's nothing wrong with making a observations about the place you have lived in most of your life. Agree or disagree feel free to add or defend in the comments section below:

1. Built a levee wall.

It has saved a lot of heartache for a city built on a flood plain. The engineering feat was a long time coming about a century all up to complete from go to woe but this benchmark piece of infrastructure has been doing a stellar job since it was completed in the late 1960s protecting its some 10,000 Grafton City residents and their homes and businesses.

2. Wide streets.

Having these generous proportions through the CBD and a lot of residential areas means you can walk your dog or go for a jog around town without fear of being blasted by a car horn or run down. It also provides generous amount of air space above which is luxury often taken for granted. Wide, flat streets means the city is generally bike friendly yet you are lucky to see them being used as standard transport options. The new Festival of the Bike is hoping to encourage pedal power around Grafton. More bike racks in the CBD would be helpful.

3. Built a Cathedral.

The Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton is one of the city's most revered examples of architecture. TristaHeilers

Even if you are a hard core atheist having a Horbury Hunt design on our patch is a real coup. While a lot of us pass by Christ Church Cathedral everyday without batting an eyelid, it still gets plenty of attention from visitors and lovers of architecture. Unusual modern American barn meets Arts and Craft is a refreshing take over the Gothic towers of England that many places of Christian worship opt for. It also gave Grafton its city status.

4. Planted street trees.

Whether native and ancient, or introduced like our famous purple ones that become rock stars a few weeks of the year, the presence of trees in Grafton is as dominant as the Clarence River that flows through it. The sheer size of some trees and the visual concentration they provide is a grand sight as you move around the place. You couldn't imagine Grafton City without them.

5. Preserved public and residential heritage buildings and streetscapes.

The beautifully restored Saraton Theatre is one of the city's few heritage-listed buildings. Adam Hourigan

Saraton Theatre phew. Original pubs, yes. Grand commercial buildings, tick. Our bendy bridge is unique. Tastefully restored private residences. It all up adds up and helps to detract from the bad patches of development around the city.