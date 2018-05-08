10 things Grafton City got wrong

It's no Eiffel Tower just an eyeful. The not-so historical telecommunications tower has a commanding presence over Grafton's main street.

We all love a list but this is by no means definitive nor based on any real expertise but hey there's nothing wrong with making observations about the place you have lived for most of your life. Some of the wrongdoings are old, others more recent, but you can agree or disagree. Feel free to add or defend in the comments section below. We won't end a sour note though The 10 things Grafton City got right is just around the corner...

PART ONE:

1. Rejected a university

SCU

From attracting too many lefties to town to the cost of a road to a proposed Clarenza site. Whatever it was, it killed off the opportunity to develop a campus in the late 1960s.

This sentiment followed again in the early 1990s with the opportunity to have a Southern Cross University branch. Lucky Coffs. Lucky Lismore.

2. Running the new Grafton bridge through the guts of the oldest city on the North Coast

Progress works on the Grafton Bridge. Adam Hourigan Photography

For starters running a contemporary design smack up against the old one has destroyed the outlook.

How many nice photos of the rare railway bridge have been taken at sunset and dawn to stunning results thanks to its surrounding riverscape? Plenty thankfully because that horse has bolted now.

The new bridge's placement also forced the destruction of a heritage precinct. The bulldozing of various vintages of homes and established trees required for this project has stripped the aesthetics of that part of town forever.

The option to place it downstream few hundred metres may have been more expensive but running it through an undeveloped area would have been less destructive and disruptive and, in the long-term, provided the opportunity for a new hub to spring up around it.

3. Stripped Prince Street of its historical charm and got its parking wrong

Prince Street, Grafton

Plastic surgery from the 1960/70s still haunts as cladding, garish signage and an enormous telecommunications tower now reign supreme over the surviving original facades. Skinner St has it all over Prince in this regard.

It just needs some spit and polish while Prince St needs major surgery. The reintroduction of trees and period-style street lights does its best to detract from the mess but retaining reverse angle parking lacked foresight and makes the originally generously proportioned street look positively standard.

We gave up an entire traffic lane to do this and trying to encourage an alfresco cafe scene is near impossible when customers are forced to inhale exhaust fumes with their bacon and eggs.

4. Sold river frontage to the mean high water mark

2013 Grafton floods NSW SES

Well, those subdivisions are more than a century old so dedicating a 'public' reserve so everyone could picnic by the Clarence wasn't in the vernacular back then.

Council has dabbled in reopening and rejuvenating some sections of crown land to improve public access but we might get another one in 100-year-flood before that happens.

5. Ugly entrances

South Grafton Rob Burley

The worst is what will be the old Pacific Highway on both northern and southern approaches. These shunt you into a pretty ordinary Bent Street approach with abandoned and rundown buildings.

This is closely followed by the Armidale Road entrance. The Summerland Way and Gwydir are the best we offer at the moment.

Tastefully designed welcome to Grafton markers and rows of trees help distract from eyesores but start planting now.

Stay tuned when we reveal Part Two!