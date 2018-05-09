NO MORE: A grand old Grafton guest house in Queen Street in 1931. Scroll down to see what replaced it.

NO MORE: A grand old Grafton guest house in Queen Street in 1931. Scroll down to see what replaced it. Grafton City Council

Here's the second instalment in the 10 things Grafton City got wrong list. We all love a list and this one is by no means definitive or based on any real expertise but hey there's nothing wrong with making a observations about the place you have lived in most of your life. Agree or disagree feel free to add or defend in the comments section below. We won't end a sour note though The 10 things Grafton City got right is just around the corner...

Final 5 Things Grafton City got wrong:

6. Knock down Grafton's awesome heritage buildings.

Some old photos bring tears to your eyes. Let's cherry pick a few excuses for driving the wrecking ball through various vintages of archiecture. White ants, accidental fires or there's just the ignore council and knock it down in the dark approach. It's all happened before. As for Mid Century architecture it's the latest endangered species. Rendering over bespoke brickwork unique to the Clarence should be a crime. Ugly developments, renovations and design that scars our landscape. This isn't exclusive to Grafton so there's no need to name names but when beautiful old buildings are knocked down to put up modern monstrosities or defaced because of passing fads it's unforgivable.

7. Closing down the Grafton Drive-In in the late 1980s.

This one deserves its own number because of the drawcard potential lost. It was probably a hard business decision at a time when the video player was hijacking the entertainment scene but sentimentality sells in a place like Grafton and offering a rare entertainment experience like this would today would be major tourist attraction.

8. Losing the battle with Coffs and Lismore across government service platforms.

Okay, we're getting a new jail (yay) and a new bridge. And a new highway that's going to take us 13kms away from the action. But having strong government services can effect a centre's growth immensely like a university. Private enterprise has stepped up to fill some of that void like specialist medical care and the potential for a country university centre. Grafton had a lot of firsts because it was the first city on the North Coast but it lost traction over the decades to our northern and southern neighbours. The size of our airport is an indication of that.

A page from the booklet Grafton Through the Years illustrates some of the heritage carnage. Grafton Guest House, Queen St (1931) and what it is today, part of the Coles carpark. Grafton City Council

9. Shutdown its nightlife.

Okay, it has been bouncing back over the past few years thanks to a dedicated few venues and people, but something happened between the end of the 90s that sucked live music out of the place. Blame the police, blame the liquor licensing accord, blame the loss of young people to university towns, blame the pokies. There used to be multiple venues all over the city with live music Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights and Sunday. The famous post celebratory activities for July Racing Carnival and the Jacaranda Thursday are now a shadows of their former selves. Even Santa and his crawling buddies were killed off in anticipation of bad behaviour. Don't you know how Christmas works?

10. Complacency.

If you don't fight to save stuff you'll lose it. Not wanting any change because you preferred 1950s Grafton isn't the answer either. It can stifle a place indefinitely or take decades for it to catch up with everywhere else. We're on a roll at the moment with the influx of workers and people that wear lanyards but that's got an expiry-date. Let's hope a few more visionairies grab opportunity by the horns by 2020.