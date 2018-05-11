10 things Grafton got right - the final countdown

HERE'S the finale in our 10 things Grafton City got right. This list is by no means definitive nor based on any real expertise but hey there's nothing wrong with making a observations about the place you have lived in most of your life. Agree or disagree feel free to add or defend in the comments section below:

6. Early education.

Okay we're not so good at the tertiary end here but there are attempts being made to solve that through TAFE and country university centre plans but it is worth noting that Grafton punched above its weight historically (as far as infant/primary and secondary education goes) having inspired some of the finest minds in the fields of science and medicine including space physicist Doctor Elizabeth Essex Cohen, physicist Ruby Payne Scott, physician/educator Havelock Ellis, anatomist/Egyptologist Sir Grafton Elliot Smith, astronomer Professor Matthew Colless and trauma specialist Professor Len Notaras, the list goes on.

7. Built sporting facilities.

The magnificent Grafton Racecourse is a major draw card and industry coup for the city. Bruce Thomas / Grafton Dailly Ex

Grafton is famous for producing some amazing sports people across many different disciplines which is down the fact the city boasts some pretty impressive sporting facilities. This includes a spectacular racecourse (and its lauded annual winter carnival), state-of-the-art hockey surfaces and tennis courts, football and cricket grounds, and speedway track. Having a glorious river system also means we have produced some awesome rowers like the legendary Henry Searle and underrated Cheryl Everson and sailors like Olympic medallist Andrew Landenberger.

8. Music and drama education.

The music/performing arts education has produced some big name in the Australian industry. From the private piano teachers who taught the like of Cold Chisel's Don Walker (who went on to write the lyrics to their classic anthem Flame Trees about Grafton), to the music teachers who inspired Troy Cassar Daley and The McClymonts, Grafton has its fair share of artistic educators. It's also where Dirtgirl, Scrapboy and comedian Zoe Coombs Marr cut their talented teeth before heading off to become famous across Australia and the globe thanks to local teachers and Grafton's music academy Sister Cecilia's (now the Clarence Valley Conservatorium).

9. Being old.

History is Grafton's ace card. It was the first city on the North Coast so it has a lot of stuff it can trade on purely because it has relics and stories other regional centres don't have. But we could do more to showcase this like extending our museum, restoring more buildings and continue to support its history through long-time events like Australia's oldest floral celebration in the Jacaranda Festival.

10. Rallied for a regional gallery.

The Grafton Regional Gallery is one of city's and the region's top people-built assets. Simon Hughes

Thanks to a few visionaries back in the 1980s and the support of the then city council the Grafton Regional Gallery has become a national treasure for the city and Clarence Valley. Not only does it support and champion the arts scene of the region it has also become a major tourist drawcard for an inland regional city. Through its collections it has become nationally recognised as having one of the country's best contemporary drawing collections through its Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award and its indigenous art and the promotion of it through its rare collection of Lindt photographs. It also brings blockbuster exhibitions like the Archibald to our doorstep and having a gallery patron like artist and celebrity Ken Done, who grew up in the Clarence, on board too doesn't hurt either.