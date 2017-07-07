10 things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

ALL DRESSED UP: Emma Binns (centre) poses for the crowd as she is judged one of the finalists on the Fashion on the Field on Grafton Cup Day last year. You could be apart of the 2017 Grafton Shoppingword Fashions on the Field on Grafton Cup Day and be in the running for Lady of the Carnival on South Grafton Cup Day.

Game for Zane

WHEN: Sunday, 1.30pm

WHERE: Yamba Spots Complex

DETAILS: This weekend the Lower Clarence Magpies reserve grade side will honour Zane Purcell who passed away on the field two years ago against the Ballina Seagulls.

The Magpies league tag side will also kick off their first home game of the season, kicking off at 12pm.

Don't forget to bring your own chair.

Arts Festival

WHEN: Friday-Sunday

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: Enjoy the annual arts and crafts festival in the Lower Clarence. With art demonstrations, workshops, craft markets, fine art and sculpture, buskers and pipe bands, the Clarence River Arts Festival has something for everyone.

Open from 9am to 4.30pm on Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Admission is $8, with children under 12 free.

South Grafton Cup

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Get ready for the second race day of the July Racing Carnival with the Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup. And get dressed up for the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field where the Lady of the Carnival will be chosen.

Tickets are available from the jockey club.

Clarence and Beyond

WHEN: Friday - Monday

WHERE: Iluka Emporium

DETAILS: Clarence and Beyond is the latest exhibition at the Iluka Emporium, showcasing Maclean artist Julie McKenzie.

Julie's exhibition features mixed media small paintings and prints on paper. Her works are bold, bright and capture landscapes from around the Clarence and beyond often featuring our native birdlife whilst also venturing into imagined landscapes.

Merlin's Mystic Psychic Fair

WHEN: Saturday-Monday, 10am to 5pm

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: Experience a reading from gifted clairvoyants from far and wide. Readings are $50 for 25 minutes or $80 for 50 minutes, to book, call or text 0429 644 129.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Car park near the Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy stalls offering an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce at the Maclean Community Markets.

Ripped and Torn

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm

WHERE: 90 Clarence St, Cowper

DETAILS: See the new exhibition from artists Suzanne Monin and gallery owner, Kerrie Bowles.

The artists, who worth with collage, printmaking, textiles and artists' books have curated the exhibition to showcase an exciting and diverse range of work. Their individual works utilise interesting papers, prints, fabrics, paint, drawing materials and more. The materials are ripped, torn, burnt, weathered, printed and painted, coming together in in unexpected ways to suggest landscapes, plants, and juxtapositions of colour and form.

150 years of Lawrence Horse Racing

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 4pm

WHERE: Lawrence Museum

DETAILS: See the champions of the turf, the 1884 Lawrence Jockey Club Cup, Flashing Red, Fleet Emperor, Redceda, Alteka and more. See two of Australia's top female jockeys, mother and daughter, Bev Want and Tegan Harrison.

Trash and Treasure

WHEN: Sunday, 8am to 12pm

WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia

DETAILS: Enjoy homemade gifts, bric-a-brac,homemade cakes and biscuits, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants, sausage sizzle-egg and bacon rolls at the monthly Trash and Treasure Markets.

Ramornie Handicap

WHEN: Wednesday

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Get ready for the second biggest day of the July Carnival with the Ramornie Handicap. There will be busses to and from the racecourse and live music playing. Tickets will be available from the CRJC office. Gate times TBA.

Grafton Cup Day

WHEN: Thursday

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: The race that stops Grafton is less than a week away. The McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup is the biggest race day in Grafton's calendar. Don't forget the Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field. There will be buses to and from the racecourse and live music. Tickets are available from the racecourse office.