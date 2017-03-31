10 things to do this week

Old-time dancing

WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm

WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club

DETAILS: Get your feet tapping and your hips swaying with some old time and new vogue dancing.

Cost is $5, which includes afternoon tea.

Art club open day

WHEN: Saturday, 9am to 3pm

WHERE: 365 Dobie St, Westlawn

DETAILS: See demonstrations of different medias and techniques and browse a display of artworks, check out a variety of activities and classes for all age groups and skill levels.

Glenreagh Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am to 12.30pm

WHERE: Glenreagh Hall

DETAILS: At the Village Market Place you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain on the white elephant stalls. Refreshments are available and the markets run in all weather.

Free circus workshop

WHEN: Sunday, 3pm to 5pm

WHERE: Yamba Skate Park

DETAILS: As part of Clarence Valley Youth Week, Circus in Education are running a number of free workshops round the Clarence Valley.

Learn a variety of skills including hula-hoops, devil sticks, diablo, spinning plates, feather balancing, rola bola, poi, juggling and human pyramids.

Free for ages 12-25.

Balin Budjarahm Aboriginal Cultural Experience Workshop

WHEN: Wednesday, 3.30pm to 5pm

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: As part of Youth Week, come along to an interactive face to face cultural experience workshop with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.

The workshops include Aboriginal dance, music, songs and art and an introduction to Bundjalung language.

Free for ages 12-25.

Coutts Croquet

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Coutts Crossing Croquet Club, next to the fire station

DETAILS: Learn the basics or join in on a game with the Coutts Crossing Croquet Club. At just $7 for a day's play.

For more information call Wayne Gadke 6649 3200 or Peter Martin 6649 5109.

Hump Day Amazing Race

WHEN: Wednesday, 4pm to 5pm

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS: Hump Day is a fun sexual health-themed day that includes prizes and giveaways.

Take part in the Speed Humps race which includes five fun activities that will start conversations about sexual health.

Free art workshop

WHEN: Sunday, 3pm to 5pm

WHERE: Wooli Skate Park

DETAILS: As part of Clarence Valley Youth Week, artist Louise Kirby from River Girl Art is holding an exciting printing workshop.

This workshop offers the opportunity to explore and experiment with mono printing.

Yamba Farmers Markets

WHEN: Wednesday, 7am to 1pm

WHERE: Whiting Beach car park

DETAILS: All produce sold at the markets is locally grown and sourced. There is fruit, vegetables, eggs, fish, flowers, baked goods, jams, gourmet items and more.

In Focus

WHEN: Until May 6

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery

DETIALS: All levels of Clarence Valley photographers were invited to submit work on the theme Hidden Treasures for this year's Clarence Valley in Focus photographic competition.

All entries, including winners, will be on show at the gallery.

CANCELLED EVENTS

AYA Fest Maclean

The youth festival AYA Fest in Maclean this Saturday has been postponed.

Organisers are yet to set a new date, but the festival will go ahead.

Folk and Contemporary Music Session

This Saturday's session at the GI Hotel has been cancelled. The next folk and contemporary session will be held on April 22 at Copmanhurst Pre-School from 1pm.

Lawrence Museum annual garage sale

The Lawrence Museum annual garage sale has been postponed to April 8.

Iluka Markets

The Iluka Markets on Sunday have been called off.

The next Iluka markets will be on May 7.

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service

Due to heavy rains the event has been postponed again. A new date will be released at a later date.

Irish Night

Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall was holding an Irish Night and the Coutts Crossing Hall on Saturday April 1, 2017.

The event will go ahead at a later date.