10 Things To Do this week...

Iluka Woombah Rotary Theatre Restaurant

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Iluka Community Hall

DETAILS: Make sure you don't miss your opportunity to catch this Golden Graveyard of Groovy Hits! Cost is $38 for a delicious three course meal plus an entertaining two hour show. BYO drink, nibbles and glass. Bookings can be made through Graeme and Jenny Lyn on 6646 6177. Tickets are essential and must be paid for at time of booking.

Clarence Valley Council Our Future Workshops

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE:

Friday - South Grafton Ex Servicemen's Club, 6-8pm.

Saturday- Maclean Bowling Club, 1-3pm, Yamba Treelands Drive Community Centre, 5-7pm

DETAILS: The workshops are a follow up to February's community consultations which formed part of council's review of its strategic plan.

The Trouble With Fairy Tales

WHEN: Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 7pm, Sunday, 2pm

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall, River St

DETAILS: The Clarence Coast Theatrical Society presents its first show of the year, a pantomime comedy adventure for the whole family. Tickets are available from Maclean Flower Box. Adults $10, children $5. Phone 6645 2998.

Chopin's Last Tour

WHEN: Friday, starts 7.30pm

WHERE: Criterion Theatre, 149 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: The story of classical composer, Frederick Chopin, through his feelings and music. This play answers the question, "What was this man, who wrote such wonderful music, really like?” Tickets are $30. Phone 0447 381 989 or got to www.anvilcreektheatre.com.

Clarence Valley BMX Come and Try Day

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 2.30pm

WHERE: Clarence Valley BMX Club's race track, corner of Abbott and Vere Sts, South Grafton

DETAILS: There will be two free coaching and training sessions for new riders to gain basic skills and confidence to ride on the BMX track. A sausage sizzle will be available throughout the break. For more details contact Taya on 0451 456 150.

Acca Dacca Tribute Show

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: It's not so much a tribute or cover band, this is a full-blown show, cannons, bells, bagpipes, all the whistles. You will believe Bon and Brian are there as ACCA/DACCA transcend both eras of the biggest and loudest band in the world.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:Sunday, 9am-2pm

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: The market features local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.

The stalls are an important part of the day, with handcrafted, innovative designs encouraged.

Stall holder numbers average around 80 to 125 per market with more stall holders encouraged to attend. In addition to the arts and craft stalls the market also provides free live entertainment, showcasing local emerging talent as well as touring bands and musicians.

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1-3pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst

DETAILS: This local museum, open just once a month, displays items of historical significane and images from times gone by. The building is the original Burt Leighton saddlery which was owned by Stephen Wedd.

Animals & Us Exhibition

WHEN: Daily, 10am to 4.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Museum, River St

DETAILS: The Yamba Museum continues its Animals & Us Exhibition, exploring our relationship with our animal friends.

ArtExpress Exhibition

WHEN: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St

DETAILS: ArtExpress is an annual series of exhibitions featuring exemplary artworks created by New South Wales visual art students for the Higher School Certificate practical examination. A highlight on the annual calendar of schools throughout the state and now in its fifth decade, the exhibition always excites audiences keen to view and celebrate the creativity of student artists.