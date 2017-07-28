10 things to do this week

Lanbruk's Gunyah Open Day

WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula

DETAILS: There is lots of fun to be has this weekend at Lanbruk's Gunyah, with farm animals, olive tastings and scrumptious food available. Entry to the farm, animals and olive tastings is $5. For more information, contact 6642 6640.

Craft Conspiracy

WHEN: Saturday, 9am to 5pm

WHERE: 49 Queen St, Grafton

DETAILS: Let your creative juices flow at the grand opening of Craft Conspiracy. There will be a lucky door prize and a few craft activities for people to participate in.

Glenreagh Timber Festival

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Glenreagh

DETAILS: Woodchop will again be the feature of the 2017 Glenreagh Timber Festival, but other attractions include the Glenreagh Mountain Railway site for train enthusiasts, woodwork demonstrations, show and shine and whip cracking.

There will be about 60 stalls for the whole family and a variety of food and drinks. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 15 and under. Call Judith Hansen on 6649 2134.

The Road to Home

WHEN: Tonight, 6.30am

WHERE: Yamba Cinema, 13 Coldstream St.

DETAILS: Genocide is continuing on our doorstep in West Papua. This award-winning documentary that tells the story of Benny Wenda, the Nobel Peace Prize nominated West Papuan independence leader, in his struggle to free his people from Indonesian colonial rule. Come along and see the single screening of this documentary with Q&A after the movie. Proceeds go to United Liberation Movement of West Papua. Tickets: $12. Phone 6646 3430 for more.

Iluka Woombah Rotary Theatre Restaurant

WHEN: Today and Saturday

WHERE: Iluka Community Hall, Spenser St

DETAILS: Cost is $38 for a delicious 3 course meal plus an entertaining 2 hour show. BYO drink, nibbles & glass.

Bookings can be made through Graeme and Jenny Lynn, Iluka Real Estate in Charles St. Tickets are essential and must be paid for at time of booking.

Phone Graeme & Jenny Lynn on 6646 6177.

Inaugural Woombah Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30am-1.30pm

WHERE: Woombah Recreation Reserve

DETAILS: The Woombah Winter Markets are all set for their inaugural event. There will be variety of stalls from arts and crafts, to plants, fruit and vegies, hats and baskets, jewellery, as well as old wares and bric a brac. Entertainment will be provided by a busker, and of course a coffee stall will be plying its trade. The Woombah Residents Association will provide a delicious barbecue through the morning. With 45 stalls booked it should be a great event.

The Trouble with Fairy Tales

WHEN: Tonight, 7pm, Saturday, 7pm, Sunday, 2pm

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall, River St

DETAILS: The Clarence Coast Theatrical Society presents its first show of the year, a pantomime comedy adventure for the whole family. Tickets from Maclean Flower Box. Adults $10, children $5. Phone 66452998.

ARTEXPRESS exhibition

WHEN: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St

DETAILS: ARTEXPRESS is an annual series of exhibitions featuring exemplary artworks created by New South Wales visual art students for the Higher School Certificate practical examination. The exhibition always excites audiences keen to view and celebrate the creativity of student artists.

Lions On Oz

WHEN: Saturday, 10.30am

WHERE: Lions Park, Wooli

DETAILS: Australian Lions On Oz will unveil a plaque on the new barbecue at Lions Park Wooli. Lions Clubs International celebrate 100 years of serving communities this year and Lions On Oz started here as a branch of Wooli Lions, 10 years ago.

The Lions On Oz Club would appreciate community support for the celebration.

Animals and Us Exhibition

WHEN: Daily, 10am to 4.30pm.

WHERE: Yamba Museum, River St

DETAILS: The Yamba Museum continues its Animals & Us Exhibition, exploring our relationship with our animal friends.