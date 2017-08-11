10 things to do this week

Layla, 11, and Levi, 9, Robb of Gulmarrad are at the Maclean Rotary annual second hand book sale at the Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday, 14th January, 2017.

Bobcats trivia night

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Are you a whiz at trivia? Why not join the Maclean Football Club for their trivia night. $100 per table for a maximum of eight people. Book your table at the bar 66453711 or message Maclean FC on Facebook. Food is available to purchase from the club or you can bring your own nibbles. For further information contact Matt Farrell on 0412617182.

Grameen Australia

WHEN: Friday, 6pm

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: Grameen Australia helps the world's poorest people reach their full potential, connecting their determination and skills with the resources they need by providing access to essential financial services and training to learn about loans, savings and credit building.

If you are curious about social business, why not head down to the community meeting.

RSVP and enquiries to grameenclarencevisit@gm ail.com.

Magpies last home game

WHEN: Sunday, reserve grade kick off from 1.30

WHERE: Yamba Sports Complex

DETAILS: This weekend the Magpies host the Cudgen Hornets in the last round of the NRRRL season. The Magpies will be raising awareness and money for the Heart Foundation and will be wearing red socks on the day. Bring along some change to throw in the bucket.

Rock and Roll Dance

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm

WHERE: Golf Club, Bent St, South Grafton

DETAILS: Big River Rockers Grafton are celebrating 18 years of rocking and rolling.

Guest entertainer Tommy Memphis from the Gold Coast will be in the house bringing an instant party atmosphere for our special night of fun and music.

An invitation is extended to anyone wishing to attend on the night to help celebrate our milestone of 18 years. Restaurant Birdies On Bent open from 5.30pm.

Super Hero Kids Party Fundraiser

WHEN: Sunday, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Jungle Gym

DETAILS: Jacaranda Queen Candidate Alana Gordon is hosting the Jacaranda Superhero Kids Party as part of her fundraising for the Jacaranda Festival. At the party, there will be loads of things to do, including Plasterworld, a giant blow up obstacle course and a special visit by the Flash! Tickets are $10 pre sale or $12 on the day.

Contact Alana Gordon on 0428886731 or Grafton Jungle on 66422129 for more information.

Bunnings DIY

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm

WHERE: Bunnings, South Grafton

DETAILS: Roll up your sleeves and learn to have fun with DIY this month as part of Bunnings Warehouse Grafton's Adult DIY Workshops. The free, hands-on workshops will give you the confidence to tackle your own home and outdoor projects. This week, the workshops will focus on basic DIY workshop skills. There are also kids workshops available, contact Bunnings for information.

Graham Dodsworth

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

WHERE: Lounge Bar, Good Intent Hotel

DETAILS: Come and enjoy an intimate concert with folksinger and guitarist Graham Dodsworth.

Graham is a seasoned performer with countless live radio and television appearances, and 3 albums to his credit. Tickets to his show are $10, with all proceeds going to support the monthly folk music sessions in the Clarence Valley. Tickets are available from the Good Intent Hotel and Touch of Paradise on Prince St.

Rotary book sale

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: The Maclean Rotary are holding their annual giant book sale this week with a whole range of books available.

Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Come on in to the Maclean Country Music. All are welcome, walk up artists are also encouraged to attend. It's a free day and the club has very tasty meals. Inquiries to Doreen on 66452203.

Soup morning

WHEN: Wednesday, 9.30am

WHERE: Lawrence Hall

DETAILS: The All Saints Anglican Church is inviting everyone to the Lawrence Hall for their famous bread and soup morning. Enjoy the hearty taste of a variety of hot soups and other yummy things. Don't miss out on the opportunity to hear from Pauline Glasser, a local alpaca farmer, who will share her experience with the animals. Cost is $10.