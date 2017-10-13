10 things to do this week...

The Yoga Festival is happening this weekend.

Orcas are back

WHEN:

Friday, 5.30pm

WHERE:

Yamba Community Pool, Angourie Rd

DETAILS:

Swim club is back on, with fun kids' swimming races where you race your own times and not each others.

Levels start from 25m assisted to high school advanced. All ages are welcome.

On Friday night there will be a barbecue dinner for the whole family.

Register at: http://yamba orcas.swimming.org.au or contact Sally on 0437297096.

Maclean Markets

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

Main car park, near the bowling club

DETAILS:

Stalls at the Maclean Community Markets offer an array of items, including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Yamba Yoga Festival

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday

WHERE:

78 Angourie Rd, Yamba

DETAILS:

This festival is a unique two-day event focused on promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being to yoga participants of all levels.

There will also be market stalls, live music, a chill-out tee-pee and much more.

High tea

WHEN:

Sunday, 2pm to 4.30pm

WHERE:

Calliope Hall

DETAILS:

Around 200 guests are expected to enjoy the high tea, live music and the company of the Clarence River community.

The event is a light hearted attempt to raise money for a serious cause. This year, all proceeds from the Clarence River High Tea will go to sands.org.au a national charity that supports parents bereaved by the loss of an infant.

Zombie Walk

WHEN:

Saturday, 3pm to 6.30pm

WHERE:

Starts Memorial Park

DETAILS:

The Grafton Zombie Walk is all about promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

For more information on this event, check out the story on page 4.

NSOA 40th Anniversary

WHEN:

Saturday, 10am to 10pm

WHERE:

New School of Arts, South Grafton

DETAILS:

The New School of Arts is turning 40 and they are celebrating with displays, activities, food, giveaways, market stalls and more. For more information, head to their Facebook page.

Ashby Markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS:

Enjoy a morning stroll around these markets with stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals.

Washpool Heritage Trail Run

WHEN:

Sunday, 7am

WHERE:

Washpool National Park

DETAILS:

Run through the heritage listed Washpool National Park this weekend.

You can take the 50km route, starting at 7am, the 25km route, starting at 8am or the 9km route starting at 8.30am.

Make sure you arrive 30 minutes before your race.

Enter here: https://www.traq.org.au /articles/events/washpool by 2pm today.

Jacaranda Dirt Drags

WHEN:

Sunday, 9am

WHERE:

Gundwoc Park, Old Lilypool Rd, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Enjoy and action-packed at a the 24th annual McLennan Earthmoving Jacaranda Dirt Drags. Adults are $10, children $5, and children under 12 with adults are free. No entries will be taken on the day.

No dogs allowed at the park.

FOGL general meeting

WHEN:

Tuesday, 5pm

WHERE:

Grafton Library

DETAILS:

The Friends of the Grafton Library are holding their annual general meeting on Tuesday.