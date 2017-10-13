10 things to do this week...

Orcas are back
WHEN:Friday, 5.30pm
WHERE:Yamba Community Pool, Angourie Rd
DETAILS:Swim club is back on, with fun kids' swimming races where you race your own times and not each others.
Levels start from 25m assisted to high school advanced. All ages are welcome.
On Friday night there will be a barbecue dinner for the whole family.
Register at: http://yamba orcas.swimming.org.au or contact Sally on 0437297096.
Maclean Markets
WHEN:Saturday
WHERE:Main car park, near the bowling club
DETAILS:Stalls at the Maclean Community Markets offer an array of items, including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.
Yamba Yoga Festival
WHEN:Saturday and Sunday
WHERE:78 Angourie Rd, Yamba
DETAILS:This festival is a unique two-day event focused on promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being to yoga participants of all levels.
There will also be market stalls, live music, a chill-out tee-pee and much more.
High tea
WHEN:Sunday, 2pm to 4.30pm
WHERE:Calliope Hall
DETAILS:Around 200 guests are expected to enjoy the high tea, live music and the company of the Clarence River community.
The event is a light hearted attempt to raise money for a serious cause. This year, all proceeds from the Clarence River High Tea will go to sands.org.au a national charity that supports parents bereaved by the loss of an infant.
Zombie Walk
WHEN:Saturday, 3pm to 6.30pm
WHERE:Starts Memorial Park
DETAILS:The Grafton Zombie Walk is all about promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.
For more information on this event, check out the story on page 4.
NSOA 40th Anniversary
WHEN:Saturday, 10am to 10pm
WHERE:New School of Arts, South Grafton
DETAILS:The New School of Arts is turning 40 and they are celebrating with displays, activities, food, giveaways, market stalls and more. For more information, head to their Facebook page.
Ashby Markets
WHEN:Sunday
WHERE:Ashby Community Centre
DETAILS:Enjoy a morning stroll around these markets with stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals.
Washpool Heritage Trail Run
WHEN:Sunday, 7am
WHERE:Washpool National Park
DETAILS:Run through the heritage listed Washpool National Park this weekend.
You can take the 50km route, starting at 7am, the 25km route, starting at 8am or the 9km route starting at 8.30am.
Make sure you arrive 30 minutes before your race.
Enter here: https://www.traq.org.au /articles/events/washpool by 2pm today.
Jacaranda Dirt Drags
WHEN:Sunday, 9am
WHERE:Gundwoc Park, Old Lilypool Rd, South Grafton
DETAILS:Enjoy and action-packed at a the 24th annual McLennan Earthmoving Jacaranda Dirt Drags. Adults are $10, children $5, and children under 12 with adults are free. No entries will be taken on the day.
No dogs allowed at the park.
FOGL general meeting
WHEN:Tuesday, 5pm
WHERE:Grafton Library
DETAILS:The Friends of the Grafton Library are holding their annual general meeting on Tuesday.