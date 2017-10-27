10 things to do this week

2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White walks through the large crowd at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Jacaranda Queen crowning

WHEN:

Saturday, from 5pm

WHERE:

Market Square

DETAILS:

A magical evening following the tradition of our unique floral festival. Graceful dancers farewell the 2016 reigning party and we celebrate the crowning of the 2017 Jacaranda Queen and Junior Queen. Market Square will be filled with food vendors and amusements and the big screen makes sure everyone gets to see the show. Check out the Jacaranda website for exclusive a VIP royal experience.

Clarence Valley Country Muster

WHEN:

Friday-Sunday

WHERE:

Calliope

DETAILS:

The country grapevine tips the muster as one of the RV-friendliest, must-see country festivals in NSW.

And, it's timed to coincide with the 2017 Jacaranda Festival, giving people even more reasons to enjoy the picturesque Clarence Valley and all it has to offer.

Annette's Open Garden

WHEN:

Open 9am-5pm, Saturday to November 5

WHERE:

17 Edgecombe Ave, Junction Hill

DETAILS:

Luscious morning and afternoon teas will be served all day.

Coaches are welcome but bookings are required for teas. To book, phone 0403 442 482.

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

WHEN:

Sunday, 1-3pm

WHERE:

Just up the road from the Copmanhurst general store

DETAILS:

Memories of the early days in Copmanhurst will be on display. For more information, phone Leone Roberts on 6644 9211.

Jacaranda exhibition of fine woodcraft

WHEN:

9.30am-5.30pm daily

WHERE:

South Grafton Ex Services Club

DETAILS:

The region's most popular woodcraft event of the year is a great place to find beautiful gifts, learn from demonstrations and enjoy the exhibitions.

Competition entrants range from schoolchildren to top craftsmen.

Yamba Zombie Walk

WHEN:

Saturday, from 2.30pm

WHERE:

Yamba, Turners Beach to Ford Park

DETAILS:

Zombie Walk is coming to Yamba!

Come along, bring your friends and family, and dress up to support youth mental health! Register and arrive at 2.30pm.

The walk starts at 3pm (meet at Turners Beach) and ends at Ford Park Yamba.

There is music, stalls and free entertainment until 6.30pm. To register a Zombie group, go to www.signupgenius. com/go/4090D48AAA D28A7F49 -yamba.

Register on the day at 2.30pm Turners Beach Yamba.

Jacaranda Dragonboat Races

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Clarence River, Grafton

DETAILS:

Experience the excitement of watching crews of 22 racing down the 200 metre course side by side.

Better still, organise your own team! It's great company for team building.

Phone Robin on 0440 163 444 or go to www.grafton dragonboatclub.com.au.

An Afternoon

at the Proms

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Saraton Theatre

DETAILS:

The Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus perform all your Proms favourites. Guest artist is pianist David Helfgott. This event is one of the largest audience attractions at the Jacaranda Festival. Tickets are: $40 adult/$35 concession/$20 children. Phone the Saraton for more information on 0409 046 390.

Jacaranda Art Exhibition

WHEN:

Tuesday-Saturday

WHERE:

Grafton Community Centre, Duke St

DETAILS:

The Jacaranda Art Exhibition is a display of original artworks by Clarence Valley artists.

The exhibition includes the Bendigo Bank Open Art Prize & the Jacaranda Portrait Prize.

Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday

WHERE:

Hawthorne Park, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Open to children 5 to 18 years old who can compete as a team or individual. See www.grafton ponyclub.com.au.