10 things to do this week

Diane Lee of Townsend was named the 2017 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year at a dinner at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Diane Lee of Townsend was named the 2017 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year at a dinner at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club. Adam Hourigan

Expressive art workshop

WHEN: January 23, 2pm-7pm.

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall

DETAILS: Reconnect with your passion and direction, explore your hopes and dreams, thoughts and creative feelings with art exercises and music to help you create your art.

Share your ideas with others and learn to express yourself.

For children 12 and up, bookings essential, call Melanie on 0432 184 230.

Circus workshop

WHEN: January 24, 3pm-4pm.

WHERE: Lawrence Memorial Park.

DETAILS: Learn a few new circus tricks at the Out of the Box Circus Workshop designed to encourage fitness through fun, and learning new skills. Learn to hula-hoop, devil sticks, diablo, spinning plates, feather balancing, rola bola, pol, juggling and human pyramids.

Stand up paddle boarding

WHEN: Tuesday, 9am-12pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst boat ramp

DETAILS: Learn how to paddle on the Clarence River. Find new paddling skills and games.

Lifejackets supplied but appropriate footwear and clothing is to be worn. For youth 14 and up. To book your place, please call Karen on 0418 614 688.

Ski series

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Clarence River

DETAILS: The Big River Ski Club are hosting event three of its 2017/18 series this weekend. Head down to Corcoran Park to catch all the action.

The Kirchiner St boat ramp will be closed for launching of public vessels between 12pm and 5.30pm on Saturday and 8am to 1pm on Sunday.

Stitch and create

WHEN: Monday to Wednesday

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld

DETAILS: Create your own library bag, pencil case or journal cover for the upcoming school year with Sals Sewing.

There are two sessions each day, 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm. A parent is required to stay for the morning sessions. To book and for more information head to www.graftonshop pingworld.com.au.

Outdoor movie night

WHEN: Wednesday, 7pm

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: Enjoy a free screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Wednesday night.

Ashby Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 9am-1pm.

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre.

DETAILS: Ashby locals welcome you to enjoy a stroll around the variety of stalls on offer.

Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes and slices, second-hand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.

Laser Skirmish

WHEN: Monday, 3pm-5pm

WHERE: Coutts Crossing Skate Park

DETAILS: Looking for something to do on Monday? The Out of the Box free laser skirmish battle could be a brilliant way to spend the afternoon. Grab a few mates and chase them around with lasers. For youth aged 12 to 25.

Citizenship ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, 10.30am

WHERE: Council Chambers, Grafton

DETAILS: Welcome in the Clarence Valley's new Australians at the upcoming citizenship ceremony.

Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards

WHEN: Thursday, 5.30pm

WHERE: Angourie Rainforest Resort

DETAILS: Celebrate the people in the Clarence Valley community giving back and hear who is our citizen of the year.

For the full list of nominations, visit the council's website.