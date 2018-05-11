10 things to do this week

GET SET: C Division competitors head up Bent Street during last year's Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

GET SET: C Division competitors head up Bent Street during last year's Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic. Debrah Novak

Maclean Country Music

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

DETAILS: Get ready to strum at Maclean Country Music. Organisers are inviting musicians and those willing to listen to some brilliant country music to head on to the monthly event at Maclean Bowling Club at 1pm on May 13.

Patrons can be assured of a great time at the free show while they enjoy a good meal at the club. Inquiries to Doreen on 66452203 or Val on 66452973.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Tomorrow

WHERE: Carpark near Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Stalls offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Clarence Compost Open Day

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-noon

WHERE: Clarence Environmental Learning Facility, Grafton Regional Landfill

DETAILS: Join Clarence Valley Council and North East Waste for a fun-filled morning of learning about recycling food and garden organics as part of International Compost Awareness Week.

Mother's Day at Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, via Junction Hill

DETAILS: Spend Mother's Day at Lanbruk's Gunyah open day, with entry to the museum, farm animals and olive tastings for $5 per person, with children under 12 free.

Coffee and home-made sponge cake with jam and fresh cream will be available to buy all day, and the gift shop will be open. For more details phone 66426640.

Clarence Valley Country Muster Mother's Day Luncheon

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ulmarra

DETAILS: Celebrate Mother's Day with international award-winning artist Charlie Landsborough. Tickets are $60 per person with a two-course lunch from noon and a concert by Charlie from 1.30pm. Caravan sites are $20. Bookings are essential for catering purposes, so call Wendy Gordon on 0432741947 for more information.

Pat a Paca Open Day

WHEN: Sunday, 10am-3pm

WHERE: Wahgungurry Alpaca Stud, 2276 Lawrence Rd Lower Southgate

DETAILS: Take your mum out for a Mother's Day with a difference when Clarence Valley alpaca studs hold their open day for all things alpaca. Free Devonshire tea is included, with alpaca fleece products on sale. Bring a chair or a picnic rug to relax and enjoy a fun and friendly day out.

Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic

WHEN: Tomorrow

WHERE: Riders depart from Prince St at 7.15am

DETAILS: Australia's toughest one-day cycling race is back again this year, with riders set to take on the 228km of winding roads and hills from Grafton to Inverell in the annual event. Cheer on the riders from three divisions as they compete for a total of $15,000 in prize money across all events when they depart Grafton from Prince St.

Wandering Markets

WHEN: Tomorrow

WHERE: The Hotel Motel 5, 189 Armidale Rd South Grafton

DETAILS: Bring the whole family for an afternoon out for everybody. With a wide variety of food trucks, fresh produce and market stalls to satisfy all tastes, the kids can have fun on rides and have their face painted. Gunners FC will also be hosting a fundraising barbecue, and there will be live music to entertain all afternoon.

Soundscape Art Prize Festival

WHEN: Tomorrow

WHERE: Tanamon Gallery, 1125 Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley

DETAILS: The hills will come alive with this colourful bohemian event, where 26 artists will paint a live band during their set, with the art to be auctioned on the day to help support Clarence Enviro Centre.

Local band Fingerprint will grace the stage with the winning artworks chosen by the band to use in future promotional material. Entry is $25, children under 12 free. For more information call 0424560239.

Young Guns Comedy Tour

WHEN: Tomorrow

WHERE: Roches Family Hotel

DETAILS: Six of the country's most talented up and coming comedians are set to guarantee a great night. Admission is free with the comedy to start at 7pm.