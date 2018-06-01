10 Things to do this week

Anna and Jed

WHEN:

Today 8-8.30pm

WHERE:

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba

DETAILS:

Anna and Jed are bringing their indie and filk vibe to the Boardwalk Bar, with free entry. 18+

Bourbon and Ink Duo

WHEN:

Today 8.30-9.30pm

WHERE:

Yamba Shores Tavern

DETAILS:

North Coast rockers Lincoln and Andrew bring a world of experience with them, this duo having played with some of Australia's biggest artists over the years.

They guarantee to get you up on the dance floor.

Winter Warm-up Market

WHEN:

Saturday 8am-1pm

WHERE:

St Andrew's Presbyterian Church Grafton, corner of Oliver and Prince St

DETAILS:

The markets will be a place to experience food and entertainment as well as time to browse the stalls. Tea and coffee served by the PWA ladies and there will be a BBQ running. This years St Andy's Market's Charity is Clarence River Women's refuge, part of our profits will be helping to support this organisation. For further inquiries contact Deanne 66449911 or email us at standys.markets@gmail.com

Round Seven Buccaneers v Evans Head

WHEN:

Saturday 2-5pm

WHERE:

Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club

DETAILS:

This will be the Buccaneers' first home game against the Evans River Killer Whales since the thrilling 2017 President's Cup Grand Final.

Talk by Lindsay Johnston: Glenn Murcutt and Friends

WHEN:

Saturday 3pm

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Art Gallery

DETAILS:

This event features an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the exhibition by the renowned Lindsay Johnston exploring the inspiration behind architects such as Glenn Murcutt, Brit Andresen, Richard Leplastrier and Peter Stutchbury. Complimentary drink provided, purchase your $10 tickets at: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/

talk-by-lindsay-johnston-

glenn-murcutt-and-

friends-tickets-46094183945

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Monthly Meeting

WHEN:

Village Green Hotel

WHERE:

Saturday 5.30-8.30pm

DETAILS:

Their June monthly meeting is a week early in June due to the Show being on the second Saturday when the meetings are usually on. Raffles and dinner to follow the meeting. You can also nominate for the Show. Membership is due on Show day for the following

12 months.

Iluka Markets

WHEN:

Sunday 7am-3pm

WHERE:

Owen St corner of Spenser St, Iluka

DETAILS:

Experience this market featuring a variety of stalls showing off locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade goods, produced soaps, and more.

Greyhound Racing Training for Future Seminar

WHEN:

Sunday 10am-2pm

WHERE:

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club

DETAILS:

Attend this seminar to find out about the latest research on race track design for canine safety and welfare run by UTS. Featuring: Professor David Eager, Chief Investigator of GRNSW's research project identifying greyhound track design for canine safety and welfare and Dr Alexandra Blecich, veterinarian and certified canine rehabilitation specialist.

Jacaranda Festival Meet and Greet

WHEN:

Sunday 2-4pm

WHERE:

Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe

DETAILS:

The Jacaranda Festival are holding a meet and greet for their new Junior Jacaranda Queen and Jacaranda Queen Candidates. Tickets Only $15.00. Contact the Jacaranda Office on 6642 3959 or jacarandafest@bigpond.com to secure yours.

Referee Course

WHEN:

Thursday 6-8.30pm

WHERE:

Grafton Vikings Basketball

DETAILS:

Referee course for all beginners or players wanting to learn how to referee.