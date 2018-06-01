10 Things to do this week
Anna and Jed
WHEN:
Today 8-8.30pm
WHERE:
Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba
DETAILS:
Anna and Jed are bringing their indie and filk vibe to the Boardwalk Bar, with free entry. 18+
Bourbon and Ink Duo
WHEN:
Today 8.30-9.30pm
WHERE:
Yamba Shores Tavern
DETAILS:
North Coast rockers Lincoln and Andrew bring a world of experience with them, this duo having played with some of Australia's biggest artists over the years.
They guarantee to get you up on the dance floor.
Winter Warm-up Market
WHEN:
Saturday 8am-1pm
WHERE:
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church Grafton, corner of Oliver and Prince St
DETAILS:
The markets will be a place to experience food and entertainment as well as time to browse the stalls. Tea and coffee served by the PWA ladies and there will be a BBQ running. This years St Andy's Market's Charity is Clarence River Women's refuge, part of our profits will be helping to support this organisation. For further inquiries contact Deanne 66449911 or email us at standys.markets@gmail.com
Round Seven Buccaneers v Evans Head
WHEN:
Saturday 2-5pm
WHERE:
Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club
DETAILS:
This will be the Buccaneers' first home game against the Evans River Killer Whales since the thrilling 2017 President's Cup Grand Final.
Talk by Lindsay Johnston: Glenn Murcutt and Friends
WHEN:
Saturday 3pm
WHERE:
Grafton Regional Art Gallery
DETAILS:
This event features an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the exhibition by the renowned Lindsay Johnston exploring the inspiration behind architects such as Glenn Murcutt, Brit Andresen, Richard Leplastrier and Peter Stutchbury. Complimentary drink provided, purchase your $10 tickets at: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/
talk-by-lindsay-johnston-
glenn-murcutt-and-
friends-tickets-46094183945
Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Monthly Meeting
WHEN:
Village Green Hotel
WHERE:
Saturday 5.30-8.30pm
DETAILS:
Their June monthly meeting is a week early in June due to the Show being on the second Saturday when the meetings are usually on. Raffles and dinner to follow the meeting. You can also nominate for the Show. Membership is due on Show day for the following
12 months.
Iluka Markets
WHEN:
Sunday 7am-3pm
WHERE:
Owen St corner of Spenser St, Iluka
DETAILS:
Experience this market featuring a variety of stalls showing off locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade goods, produced soaps, and more.
Greyhound Racing Training for Future Seminar
WHEN:
Sunday 10am-2pm
WHERE:
Grafton Greyhound Racing Club
DETAILS:
Attend this seminar to find out about the latest research on race track design for canine safety and welfare run by UTS. Featuring: Professor David Eager, Chief Investigator of GRNSW's research project identifying greyhound track design for canine safety and welfare and Dr Alexandra Blecich, veterinarian and certified canine rehabilitation specialist.
Jacaranda Festival Meet and Greet
WHEN:
Sunday 2-4pm
WHERE:
Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe
DETAILS:
The Jacaranda Festival are holding a meet and greet for their new Junior Jacaranda Queen and Jacaranda Queen Candidates. Tickets Only $15.00. Contact the Jacaranda Office on 6642 3959 or jacarandafest@bigpond.com to secure yours.
Referee Course
WHEN:
Thursday 6-8.30pm
WHERE:
Grafton Vikings Basketball
DETAILS:
Referee course for all beginners or players wanting to learn how to referee.