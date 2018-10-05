10 things to do this week!

Yamba Handmade Boutique Market

WHEN:

Friday.

WHERE:

Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, 78 Angourie Rd, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Local talent is growing and this market boasts a huge variety of stallholders. Some of the products on sale include candles, soaps, children's clothes, ladies fashion, jewellery, natural products and so much more - including the most amazing pastries from Cicley Nurse will be available, along with coffee to get you through the morning.

Supa Family Fun Day

WHEN:

Saturday 12-5pm.

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

GDSC Supa Family Fun Day featuring Stars of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival. Gourmet food trucks and street food vendors by The Design Collective Markets & Events from 12noon, two pop up bars including the Kombi Keg plus live music and International Acts from The Flying Dutchmen (Amsterdam & Montreal) and Clown Lotto (Japan).

Gold coin entry, BYO picnic rug and chairs.

Firies Climb for MND Trivia Night

WHEN:

Saturday 6.30-10.30pm.

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Who doesn't love a little bit of trivia? More so, who doesn't love a little bit of home town trivia. Grafton Fire Station is holding a Trivia Night to raise funds for the Firefighters Climb for Motor Neurone Disease. There will also be an auction at half-time during then night. $100 per table of eight. Nomination forms can be collected from the GDSC.

Drought Relief Fundraiser

WHEN:

Sunday, 4.30pm.

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club, 1a McLachlan St, Maclean.

DETAILS:

Charity Barefoot Bowls and Social Darts Day to help raise funds for our farmers in need. Raffles, barbecue and prizes to be won. All proceeds raised on the day including bowls green fees will be donated to the Farmers Drought Relief.

Grafton Library hosts writing workshop with Claire Aman

WHEN:

Saturday 10am-12pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Join Claire for a two-hour writing workshop to build your creative writing confidence. The workshop aims to inspire and cultivate Clarence Valley writers as part of The Long Way Home writing project. Contact Grafton Library on 66410100 to book your spot.

Yamba Farmers & Producers Market

WHEN:

Wednesday, 7-11am.

WHERE:

Whiting Beach Carpark, Yamba.

DETAILS:

This market is now the agri-food tourism portal for the entire Clarence Valley.

Circus Phoenix Extreme

WHEN:

Wednesday-Sunday.

WHERE:

Yamba Rd, Yamba.

DETAILS:

A thrilling and spell-binding show gathering all elements of new generation circus where performance and extreme sports collide in a two hour high energy performance. For more information, please visit the website www. circusphoenix.com.au.

World Mental Health Day

WHEN:

Wednesday 12.30-3.30pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Wear lime green to raise awareness of mental health.

Services and community will be at Memorial Park in lime green to raise awareness of mental health services in the Clarence Valley. A free sausage sizzle lunch will be available for everyone.

Learn how to tie dye T-Shirts at workshop

WHEN:

Wednesday 10.30am-1pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Lots of fun learning the variety of ways to do dying techniques and take home your own tie dye T-shirt.

All materials supplied. $20 per child, Ages eight-14 years. Limited places and bookings essential. Buy tickets at

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/

tie-dying-t-shirts-bags-

workshop-morning-session

-tickets-50468945976

School Holiday Workshop - Paint the Surf

WHEN:

Thursday 1-4pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Art Club, 365 Dobie St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

This is a fun three hour class learning how to capture the movement of waves and surf, culminating in a finished piece of art (or at least the techniques to finish it off at home). Participants are required to bring their own gessoed or ready to paint canvas/board/paper (size above 30cmx30cm) paints and brushes, as well as suitable clothing.

Easels, drop cloths, water containers, tea/coffee are supplied. Cost: $30 per participant. Spaces are limited to 12 people.