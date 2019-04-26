10 things to do this week

Bad Taste Bowls Fundraiser

WHEN:

Sunday 2-6pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS:

Wear your ugliest outfit while you bowl for mental health. Part of the Black Tie Ball fundraising activities, monies raised on Sunday will go towards supporting Grafton's Men's Shed. Cost $10ph with teams of four (or just roll up). Enjoy live entertainment with Ryan Martin. A sausage sizzle will be run by The Black Tie Ball committee for a gold coin donation. For more details visit Black Tie Ball Facebook page.

Junior and Senior Showgirls' High Tea

WHEN:

Tomorrow 1-3pm

WHERE:

Flame Trees Cafe and Cakery, Prince Street, Grafton

DETAILS:

Come along to this special social occasion where you can meet this year's showgirl candidates while you enjoy a delicious high tea. Tickets are $25ph and available at The Hope Chest in Prince St, Grafton or you come along and pay at the door.

Hell on Water Trivia Night

WHEN:

Tonight 8pm

WHERE:

Lawrence Tavern

DETAILS:

Put your thinking caps on and come along to this fundraiser for Westpac Helicopter as part of the Hell on Water Paddle Tour. $20 per teams of four. Register on the night from 7pm or call tavern on 6647 7213.

Free Zine Workshop

WHEN/WHERE:

Today 10.30am -12.30pm Iluka library; Today 2.30pm-4.30pm Maclean library; Saturday 10am-midday Grafton library

DETAILS:

What is a Zine? Think of it as a magazine without the maga. Zines aren't glossy and found in newsagents they are made by people who have something to say or share on any topic imaginable. Poets and artists use them as affordable and unique ways to showcase their work. You can learn how too at these free workshops. Bookings/inquries: Iluka 6646 6542, Maclean 6645 3622, Grafton 6641 0100.

Plunge Art Market/Yamba River Market

WHEN:

Sunday 9am-2pm

WHERE:

Ford Park, River St, Yamba

DETAILS:

The Plunge Art Market arrives at monthly Yamba River Markets this Sunday. It's a great opportunity to discover the work of local artists and to pick up original art at market prices. The usual variety of goods and hand-crafted items will also be on offer by regular stallholders.

Menopause the Musical

WHEN:

Tonight, 7.30pm

WHERE:

Saraton Theatre

DETAILS:

Don't miss this international stage hit when it comes to town. This side-splitting musical parody is set to the classic tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s and will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. See what 11million women and a few men have been laughing about for 17 years. Tickets from Saraton or their website.

Circus Day

WHEN:

Sunday, 9am-5pm

WHERE:

Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, Yamba

DETAILS:

Join Ringmaster Rosie as she presents the most incredible circus in the world where you are the stars. Students (aged 6 and up) will learn a wide variety of skills like plate spinning, hula hoop, tumbling, balances, magic and more in this combined workshop and performance which culminates in a show for family and friends. Cost $30pp.

Grafton Day Out

WHEN:

Tomrrow from midday

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club on the lawn

DETAILS:

Those gourmet food trucks will be rolling back into town offering a range of delicious food and beverages to try while you sit back and enjoy a huge line-up of music on offer from Pink Zinc to Anna and Jed. Gold coin donation will get you in and help a charity.

Copmanhurst Saddlery

WHEN:

Sunday 1-3pm

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Museum

DETAILS:

Come out and see the special photographic exhibition on World War I soldiers and information on servicemen from the area.

Meet the Artist

WHEN:

Sunday 2-4pm

WHERE:

Coldstream Gallery, Ulmarra

DETAILS: Come and peruse beautiful local art works and meet some of the artists will you sip champagne. Booking preferred but not essential 6619 6446.

Local rugby league

WHEN:

Sunday, Ladies League Tag kicks off 11am

WHERE:

Frank McGuren Park, Grafton

DETAILS:

Footy is back after the holidays as the Ghosts return to their home ground to take on the Sawtell Panthers across three grades.