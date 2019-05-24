10 Things to Do This Week

ECLECTIC: Hunter Valley based soul/country believers Magpie Diaries will play at the Pelican Playhouse this Sunday.

THE MACLEAN LOWER CLARENCE HOSPITAL AUXILIARY FASHION PARADE

WHEN: Today 2-4pm.

WHERE: Treelands Drive, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Over the many years the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary have raised money to purchase equipment for the Maclean Hospital and Community Health.

A fashion parade will be held at the Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba, with all proceeds going towards an ultrasound machine for Maclean Hospital.

YAMBA RIVER MARKETS

WHEN: Sunday 9-2pm.

WHERE: Ford Park.

DETAILS:

The Yamba River Markets are on the fourth Sunday of the month, at Ford Park on the foreshores of the scenic Clarence River.

There's always something new at the Yamba River Markets, which feature around 120 stalls, and more in the peak seasons.

YAMBA UKES JAM SESSION

WHEN: Wednesday 10-12pm.

WHERE: 16 Yamba St.

DETAILS:

Yamba Ukes have a fortnightly jam session at Latitude 20 Cafe. They play the ukulele, laugh, learn and sing till their hearts are content.

Playing music in a group is wonderful therapy for everyone.

All levels of experience are welcome from beginners to advanced players.

GRAFTON GRIND WEEKEND OF MOUNTAIN BIKING

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Bom Bom State Forest

DETAILS:

The brand new event showcases the best of Bom Bom State Forest single track riding and is a competitive event for juniors and seniors.

More details at https://sites.google .com/view/ bombomracing/national -cup-marathon-2019

MAGPIE DIARIES AND THEN JOELENE

WHEN: Sunday 6pm

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse

DETAILS:

The eclectic Hunter Valley based soul/country believers Magpie Diaries will be at the Pelican Playhouse, supported by alt-country band, Then Joelene.

The band are touring their new single Honey from their debut album Sanctuary and it looks set to be cracking night at the playhouse.

COPMANHURST SADDLERY MUSEUM

WHEN: Sunday 1pm-3pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

DETAILS:

Head out to the Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum to see an exhibition on the history of Copmanhurst and surrounding districts.

LANBRUK'S GUNYAH OPEN DAY

WHEN: Sunday 10am-3pm

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd Junction Hill

DETAILS:

Lanbruk has been the property name for the Enders Family for over 50 years. The open day features olive tasting, entry to the museum and a range of animals for the family to come and enjoy. Scones with jam and cream will also be available. Entry is $5 and free entry for kids under 12.

Z-STAR TRINITY

WHEN: Tonight

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern

DETAILS:

THE Z-Star Universe is the creation of British-Trinidadian artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Zee Gachette. The band features the the Clarence Valley's exceptional pint-sized drummer Beck Flatt.

Setting stages alight with their high-octane energy and raw passion, the trio have been touted as the highlight of many a festival this winter.

GROUP 2 RUGBY LEAGUE LOCAL DERBY

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: McKittrick Park

DETAILS:

Head down to McKittrick park for the local derby extravaganza featuring high-octane rivalry between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts. The day features four games and kicks off with women's league tag at 11am and finishes with first-grade men at 2.35pm.

GERMAN SMORGASBOARD

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: GDSC

DETAILS:

Join us for a köstlich German feast! We have every German delight you can dream of! Schnitzels, soups, cabbage rolls, German sausages, German stew, potato cakes, saukerkraut, pretzels, black forest, strudel, German rice pudding, cherry cake and German apricot cake. You will be spoilt for choice. Adults $29.90 Kids $14.90.