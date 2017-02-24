31°
10 things to do this weekend

24th Feb 2017 1:00 PM
ON TOUR: Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will play in Grafton this weekend as part of their Sooner or Later tour.
Yamba River Markets

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba.

DETAILS: The Yamba River Markets feature local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere In addition to the arts and craft stalls the market also provides free live entertainment, showcasing local emerging talent as well as touring bands and musicians.

Charity Golf Day

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club.

DETAILS: Get our your clubs to help raise money for the Lower Clarence Relay for Life this weekend at a charity golf day.

The relay kicks off on Saturday, March 18 so start or join a team to get involved.

Lanbruk's Gunya

WHEN: Sunday, 10am-3pm

WHERE: 424 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula

DETAILS: Enjoy a family friendly afternoon at Lanbruk's Gunya with entry to the museum, farm animals and olive tastings costing just $5 per person. Kids under 12 are free.

Coffee, cold drinks, home made sponge with jam and fresh cream are available and the gift shop will be open.

For more information, call 66426640.

Brisbane Roar Clinic

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Rushforth Park

DETAIL: If you're a kid interested in soccer, head down to Rushforth park this Saturday for a clinic with Brisbane Roar with only 75 places open in each session.

There are three sessions available:

  • Under-5 to under-8 9am-11am
  • Under-9 to under-11 11.30am-1.30pm
  • Under-12 to under-17 2pm-5pm

Cost is $20 for South Services Gunners and Grafton United 2017 registered players, $30 for visiting players.

To book and for more information contact southservicesgunners@gmail.com or contact Toughie on 0420907629.

Yamba Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, noon.

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club.

DETAILS: This Sunday you could hear the music of feature artist Doug Liebke at the Yamba Bowling Club. Everyone is welcome.

Bernard and Kasey

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Saraton Theatre

DETAILS: Bernard Fanning and Kasey Chambers will be in Grafton this Saturday for the final show of their Sooner or Later tour.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to see two of Australia's best performers.

Tickets are available at the theatre or online.

Spooky workshop

WHEN: Saturday, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETIALS: After the Spooky Men's Chorale show on Friday night, they will be conducting a 'How To Be Spooky' workshop on Saturday morning, revealing the secrets from the spooky lexicon, including how to get in contact with your inner chieftain, the four state of spookiness and how to sob like a man.

The workshop is $10.

For more information, contact the conservatorium on 6643 3555.

Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm-3pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

DETAILS: See some of the Copmanhurst districts most interesting history and photos will be on display.

Days For Girls

WHEN: Friday, 9am-12pm.

WHERE: Anglican Church Maclean.

DETAILS: Cutting, sewing and packing day. Contact Muriel Harris 66464107.

Folk Session

WHEN: Saturday, 2pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Village Pre-School

DETAILS: Hang out and enjoy an afternoon of folk and contemporary music this weekend.

Bring your acoustic instruments and use the song books available to show off your talent.

Bring your own chairs, drinks and nibbles and a $5 contribution to the venue hire. There is a fridge, freezer, tea and coffee facilities available.

