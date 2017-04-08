9 Things To Do this weekend

Maclean Markets
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Main car park, near the Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Stalls offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce. So bring yourself and the family and come on down to the Maclean Community Markets. The Maclean Markets will also hold a special market day on Easter Saturday.
Maclean Country Music
WHEN: Sunday, 1pm
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Enjoy a few favourites this weekend with the Maclean Country Music. Have a meal at the club and listen to an afternoon full of singers and a few locals. Entry is free. For more information contact Doreen on 6645 2203 or Val on 6645 2973.
AYA Music Fest
WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 4.30pm to 11pm
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS: Join in on the youth week fun at AYA Music Fest with a whole range of different youth acts playing throughout the evening.
Bands include Violent Sun, Milly and Tash, Smoke Stack, Verse 17, Ban and Georgia, DJ Swiftbany and DJ Jabba.
Transport from Yamba, Maclean, Ulmarra and South Grafton is available.
Tickets are $7.50 online, $10 from Ice Scream, Buckley's Music, Big River Pizza, Maclean Gifts and Sweets and Yamba Cinema, and are $15 at the gate.
For more information head to AYA Music Fest or Clarence Valley Youth on Facebook.
Lawrence Museum Garage Sale
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Lawrence Museum
DETAILS: You'll be sure to find a bargain at the annual Lawrence Museum garage sale. Doors open at 7.30am, no earlier.
Grafton Dance Eisteddfod
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 8.30am till late
WHERE: The Hall, South Grafton High School
DETAILS: Over nine days of competition 262 dancers compete in prepared and improvised solos. On Sunday dance groups from 10 studios will compete. All styles - including ballet, tap, jazz, variety, contemporary/modern. Programs on sale at the door. Refreshments available. Small entry fee.
If you have any questions, please email us or ring the co-ordinator (Diana Welch) on 6643 3384 during business hours.
Bent Bridge Film Festival
WHEN: Sunday, 1pm
WHERE: Criterion Theatre, Grafton
DETAILS: The Bent Bridge Film Festival showcases the film making talents from around the Clarence Valley and beyond through a series of short films.
Tickets are 10 for adults and $5 for children.
Grafton Vikings vs Lismore Storm
WHEN: Saturday, from 4.30pm
WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre
DETAILS: Enjoy two brilliant games of basketball when the women's and men's Grafton Vikings are on the Lismore Storm in the Sunshine Conference this Saturday.
Women play at 4.30pm, men play at 6.30pm.
Stitch and Twiddle Craft
WHEN: Saturday, 9.30am
WHERE: Call Jenny Vickery on 0422 888 415 for the address
DETAILS: Make twiddle mitts, mats, cushions and more for dementia sufferers and autistic people this weekend with the Warm Touch 2460 members.
North Coast Road Racers
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Grafton Sporting Car Club Hillclimb, Mountain View
Details: This weekend sees North Coast Road Racers opening round of our 2017 championship come to Mountain View Grafton.
Riders both juniors and seniors come from across the state to compete across multiple classes in some close motorcycle racing at the hill climb circuit.
2016 NCRR Endurance champion Lee Cheetham sponsored by Roches Family Hotel will be coming to defend his title on his Kawasaki Ninja 300.
There is a practice round on Saturday from 9am to 12midday, with racing after 12midday. On Sunday, racing starts from 9.30am. Entry to the event is free for spectators.