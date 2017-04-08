9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Main car park, near the Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Stalls offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce. So bring yourself and the family and come on down to the Maclean Community Markets. The Maclean Markets will also hold a special market day on Easter Saturday.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy a few favourites this weekend with the Maclean Country Music. Have a meal at the club and listen to an afternoon full of singers and a few locals. Entry is free. For more information contact Doreen on 6645 2203 or Val on 6645 2973.

AYA Music Fest

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 4.30pm to 11pm

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Join in on the youth week fun at AYA Music Fest with a whole range of different youth acts playing throughout the evening.

Bands include Violent Sun, Milly and Tash, Smoke Stack, Verse 17, Ban and Georgia, DJ Swiftbany and DJ Jabba.

Transport from Yamba, Maclean, Ulmarra and South Grafton is available.

Tickets are $7.50 online, $10 from Ice Scream, Buckley's Music, Big River Pizza, Maclean Gifts and Sweets and Yamba Cinema, and are $15 at the gate.

For more information head to AYA Music Fest or Clarence Valley Youth on Facebook.

Lawrence Museum Garage Sale

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Lawrence Museum

DETAILS: You'll be sure to find a bargain at the annual Lawrence Museum garage sale. Doors open at 7.30am, no earlier.

Grafton Dance Eisteddfod

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 8.30am till late

WHERE: The Hall, South Grafton High School

DETAILS: Over nine days of competition 262 dancers compete in prepared and improvised solos. On Sunday dance groups from 10 studios will compete. All styles - including ballet, tap, jazz, variety, contemporary/modern. Programs on sale at the door. Refreshments available. Small entry fee.

If you have any questions, please email us or ring the co-ordinator (Diana Welch) on 6643 3384 during business hours.

Bent Bridge Film Festival

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

WHERE: Criterion Theatre, Grafton

DETAILS: The Bent Bridge Film Festival showcases the film making talents from around the Clarence Valley and beyond through a series of short films.

Tickets are 10 for adults and $5 for children.

Grafton Vikings vs Lismore Storm

WHEN: Saturday, from 4.30pm

WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre

DETAILS: Enjoy two brilliant games of basketball when the women's and men's Grafton Vikings are on the Lismore Storm in the Sunshine Conference this Saturday.

Women play at 4.30pm, men play at 6.30pm.

Stitch and Twiddle Craft

WHEN: Saturday, 9.30am

WHERE: Call Jenny Vickery on 0422 888 415 for the address

DETAILS: Make twiddle mitts, mats, cushions and more for dementia sufferers and autistic people this weekend with the Warm Touch 2460 members.

North Coast Road Racers

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Grafton Sporting Car Club Hillclimb, Mountain View

Details: This weekend sees North Coast Road Racers opening round of our 2017 championship come to Mountain View Grafton.

Riders both juniors and seniors come from across the state to compete across multiple classes in some close motorcycle racing at the hill climb circuit.

2016 NCRR Endurance champion Lee Cheetham sponsored by Roches Family Hotel will be coming to defend his title on his Kawasaki Ninja 300.

There is a practice round on Saturday from 9am to 12midday, with racing after 12midday. On Sunday, racing starts from 9.30am. Entry to the event is free for spectators.