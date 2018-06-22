10 things to do this weekend

ALL LAUGHS: Cal Wilson will be in the Clarence Valley for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.

Yamba Buccaneers Ladies' Day

WHEN: Saturday, from 2-5pm.

WHERE: Yamba Oval.

DETAILS:

This weekend will be the second outing of the Yamba Buccaneers against the Tenterfield Bumblebees RUFC for 2018 and it will also be ladies' day.

Don't miss out on all the fun and games while supporting the local club.

Mal's Blues Bar

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club.

DETAILS:

Mal Eastick has been a long-time performer playing with some of the best acts on the Australian music scene.

Catch Mal and special guest on the last Sunday of every month.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba.

DETAILS:

There's always something new at the Yamba River Markets, which feature around 120 stalls, and more in the peak seasons. It's the best way to spend a Sunday morning in the beautiful coastal town of Yamba.

The stalls range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food vendors, second-hand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others.

Comedy Roadshow

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Saraton Theatre.

DETAILS:

Australia's largest comedy festival is coming to Grafton with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.

Cal Wilson, Bob Franklin, Gillian Cosgriff, Mel Buttle and Tom Cashman will have you laughing until you can't breathe with stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song.

For more details, head to the Saraton Theatre website.

Coutts Crossing name change meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, 7.30pm.

WHERE: Coutts Crossing Hall.

DETAILS:

Have your say on the renaming of Coutts Crossing at a community meeting next Wednesday. The meeting, organised by Adrian Pryor, aims to give people the opportunity to air their thoughts on the name change.

Boot camp fundraiser

WHEN: Sunday, 8am.

WHERE: 26 Orion Dr, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Join the Team Priests Black Dog Institute boot camp mental health fundraiser. The fundraiser is a good chance to connect with family and friends and meet new people. For details check out Lone Rock Wholefoods on Facebook.

Saddlery museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum.

DETAILS:

With such a rich history, check out the historical display this weekend and sink your teeth into Companurst's past.

Rumble in the Valley

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club.

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm.

DETAILS:

Grafton Amateur Boxing Club will be returning to the ring this Saturday night with a bumper night of boxing action in store for the spectators. Three Clarence Valley titles will be on the line, while the fight night will also include two women's bouts. There will be full bar and barbecue services available. Tickets are $20, available at the gate.

Sunshine Conference semi-finals action

WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre, Powell St.

WHEN: Saturday, from 4.30pm.

DETAILS:

After finishing the Sunshine Conference season undefeated Grafton Vikings are excited to host Lismore Storm in the major semi-finals in both men's and women's action. With a spot in the Sunshine Conference grand final up for grabs the Vikings will be fighting tooth and nail for victory. Get out to the centre to cheer on our local dribblers. Gold coin entry.