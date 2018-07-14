10 things to do this weekend

Maclean Cup Day

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Clarence River Jockey Club, Grafton

DETAILS:

Enjoy the Grafton Shoppingworld Kids Fashions, live music and the final day of the July Racing Carnival, including the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup (1400m).

Tickets will be available from the CRJC ticket office.

Lions Maclean Community Markets

WHEN:

Saturday, 8am-1pm.

WHERE:

Centenary Drive, Maclean.

DETAILS:

Don't miss out on the monthly markets in the carpark of the Maclean Bowling Club. With lots of new items and all your old favourites, there will be tons to enjoy for the whole family.

Freaky Friday Movie

WHEN:

Friday, 7pm

WHERE:

Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba

DETAILS:

Enjoy free popcorn and pizza and a screening of Hotel Transylvania. There will also be a best dressed contest for freakiest outfit with some great prizes to be won. This is a drug and alcohol-free event and is for young people aged 12-25 years.

Peter Ward's exhibition opening

WHEN:

Friday, 5pm

WHERE:

Yamba Art Space

DETAILS:

Art opening event featuring a fresh and dynamic solo exhibition by emerging artist and photographer Peter Ward. Peter will be exhibiting a recent series of street photographs produced using 35mm film in predominately black and white. Artworks by Kerrie Howland's Primary Art Class will also be on exhibition.

Gold coin entry.

Grafton Architecture Walk

WHEN:

Saturday, from 10.30am

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS:

Have you ever pondered the fascinating architectural history behind some of Grafton's most beautiful heritage homes? Join historian James Moloney and heritage architect Linda Wright as they unravel the history behind these fabulous masterpieces. This exclusive opportunity allows you to take a morning stroll through Grafton and enter the gates of some of the oldest homes in the valley, dating as far back as the 1880s. James and Linda will talk you through the significant period features of a variety of homes from the Neo Gothic Revival through to the

1930s.

Tickets are $10 for a guided tour ticket and $5 for financial FOGG members.

Dungeons and Dragons

WHEN:

Saturday, 1pm

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS:

Dungeons and Dragons fifth edition games for beginners and experienced players. Join for an afternoon of adventure. New players always welcome. Ages 12+.

Simply Handmade Markets

WHEN:

Saturday, 9am

WHERE:

Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, Yamba

DETAILS:

Enjoy the Simply Handmade Markets this weekend with more than 60 talented local artisans including MeCo Macrame.

Maclean Cup Calcutta

WHEN:

Saturday 6-9pm

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Phantom call of the Maclean Cup with Sky Racing's Gary Kliese, fun and race trivia. Tickets available at the bar only $2 each.

Clarence River Arts Festival

WHEN:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE:

Maclean High School

DETAILS:

See some of the best fine art, sculpture, junior art, craft, creative needlework, jewellery, patchwork and quilting, wearable art and woodwork in the Clarence Valley.

Grafton Greyhounds July Carnival

WHEN:

Friday, first race 12.08pm

WHERE:

Grafton Greyound Racing Club, Cranworth St, Grafton

DETAILS:

The final day of the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club July Carnival is here. With 10 races on the card, there will be plenty of action for everyone to enjoy.