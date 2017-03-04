31°
10 things to do with weekend

4th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
ON STAGE: Dorothy Hillis, writer of God's Waiting Room, which is showing at the Pelican Playhouse for Seniors Week from March 3.
ON STAGE: Dorothy Hillis, writer of God's Waiting Room, which is showing at the Pelican Playhouse for Seniors Week from March 3.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Sports Oval

DETAILS: Enjoy a morning of locally inspired art with original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, cakes and preservatives and more on offer.

Healing through art

WHEN: Saturday, 9am-4.30pm

WHERE: St James Catholic Church, Yamba

DETAILS: Lynne Hudson will guide you through how to invite the Holy Spirit to enhance your artistic gifts through emotional healing. Cost is $20, which covers the cost of art supplies. Bring a plate of food to share. Everyone is welcome. Phone Carryl on 0478 793 618 to reserve a spot.

Old-time dancing

WHEN: Sunday 1pm-5pm

WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club

DETAILS: Get your feet tapping to the music with old-time and new-vogue dancing at the Iluka Bowling Club on Sunday. Cost is $5 and that includes a delicious afternoon tea.

Dragonboat come and try

WHEN: Saturday, 10-11am

WHERE: Corcoran Park, Grafton

DETAILS: Join in the free come and try day. Open to anyone 12 years and over who is keen to try the sport of dragonboat racing.

St. Andy's Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am-1pm.

WHERE: St Andrew's Church, corner Oliver and Prince streets Grafton.

DETAILS: There is something for everyone at the St Andy's Markets this year. Come down and enjoy the numerous market stalls, entertainment and kids activities. Food and drinks will also be available. Markets start from 8am and will finish at about 1pm. Phone St Andrews on 6644 9911.

Magical parks

WHEN: From Saturday March 4- March 12

WHERE: Westward Park, Grafton and Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: "Magical Parks” are coming to the Clarence. Dinosaurs and fairies will be taking over two parks and the children will have a wonderful time finding eggs and collecting kittens - you have to see it to believe it.

How does it work? Download the free app, connect to data/hot spot, turn on GPS (location services) and you're ready to play. Open the app in the parks above and the game will begin.

Glide over Grafton

WHEN: Saturday morning

WHERE: Grafton Gliding Club, Waterview

DETAILS: We fly every Saturday morning subject to weather, and other days by arrangement. To arrange a flight phone: Warren 6643 4432 or Bob 6654 1638.

Croquet at Coutts Crossing

WHEN: Saturday, at 8am and 9am

WHERE: Coutts Crossing Croquet Club, next to the fire station.

DETAILS: At just $7 for a day's play, it is the best sporting value for miles around. Contact: Wayne Gadke 6649 3200 or Peter Martin 6649 5109.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday from 8am

WHERE: Iluka Sports Oval, Owen and Spenser Streets Iluka.

DETAILS: Come down to a great local market with lots of goodies available for the bargain hunter. Contact Graeme Lynn on 0427 808 144.

God's Waiting Room

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm, Sunday, 2pm.

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, Through St South Grafton.

DETAILS: FULL of saucy one-liners and light-hearted moments, Dorothy Hillis's latest play God's Waiting Room explores an eclectic range of residents at the fictitious Grafton Retirement Village.

