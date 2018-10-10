10 things you need to know before Costco Bundamba opens

READ MORE:

COSTCO Bundamba is opening next month and already they hype around Ipswich is starting to build.

Here's what you need to know in preparation for the big day.

Opening date

Costco has confirmed the new Bundamba Warehouse will open on November 29.

Membership

Costco will offer two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.

Business members qualify by owning or operating a business while Gold Star membership is available to individuals.

A spokesperson said new customers who signed up for membership before the store opened would get extra time to shop.

"Members that sign up early get extra time on that membership free of charge," the spokesperson said.

"For example, normally someone signing up in September would need to renew their membership before the end of September the following year. However if someone signed up to Ipswich today, not only could they use their membership at North Lakes or any other location right away, their membership wont be due to renew until the end of November 2019."

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am-4pm.

Parking

There will be 825 car parking spaces on site.

Road and traffic changes

Costco Bundamba development. Cordell Richardson

COSTCO will fork out for a congestion-busting highway upgrade after taxpayers picked up the tab for $105million for additional infrastructure to ease traffic following the opening of its North Lakes store.

The US American warehouse giant has confirmed it will pay for upgrades recommended by the State Government, which will include improvements to the intersection of the Ashburn Rd and Warrego Highway off-ramp intersection.

The warehouse will be on a block of vacant land on Ashburn Rd, right behind the Puma Service Station on the Warrego Hwy at Bundamba.

Petrol prices

Petrol stations near Costco Bundamba are already dropping their prices. Rob Williams

The on-site petrol station will include 24 bowers.

The "Costo effect" is already well known in other parts of Australia where Costco has opened, including North Lakes, to push the price of fuel down to stay in competition with the US company's low prices at the bowser.

It is expected the petrol station will open before the warehouse.

Jobs

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

Jobs such as meat-wrappers and bakery sanitisers are on the wanted list as are positions for bakery forklift drivers, stockists, petrol station attendants, tyre sales assistants, food court attendants, service deli assistants, rotisserie staff, merchandise stockers, front-end supervisors, front-end cashiers, assistants, optical managers and licensed optometrists.

See Costco.com.au for details.

Opening hours

The store will be open seven days a week.

What is Costco Crack

Costco expert Linda Carter Cordell Richardson

THERE'S one product that makes Costco shoppers' grocery lists around the world - Costco Crack.

Swiss-Miss comes in little sachets, but like everything at the warehouse, it's sold in bulk, but this hot chocolate is like no other.

Ipswich mum of eight and Costco shopping expert Linda Carter is one of millions of people around the world desperate to get their hands on some.

She's not alone.

"Swiss-Miss is a very special hot chocolate," Ms Carter said.

"It's nick named Costco Crack because it's so addictive. When Costco North Lakes first opened it sold out and people got so desperate for it, they started bidding for it on the internet."

Children Tessa, nine, Paul and Miriam, 12, Timothy, 14, Lily, 17, Sean, 19, Shannon, 20, and Joshua, 22, are well accustomed to the thrills of a Costco pantry.

"The jam tastes just like how my grandma used to make it and the coffee is great," Ms Carter said.

"It's worth the hype, it's fabulous. It's awesome and it's going to help so many families."

How the Costco model works

Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise.

The company provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services, all designed to make a shopping experience a pleasurable one.

What they sell