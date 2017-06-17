21°
News

10 things this to do this week

17th Jun 2017 8:11 AM
ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.
ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016. Robert Edwards

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Friends of the Gallery Annual Soup Day

 

WHEN:

Sunday, Noon

 

WHERE:

158 Fitzroy Street, Grafton

 

DETAILS:

Enjoy a selection of gourmet soups and breads, cakes, tea and coffee. New to the guest chef line-up this year are the Prince Street Foodies, 2 Be Nourished, joining six other gourmet soup-trend setters.

The Friends are delighted to welcome celebrity chef and well-known artist Julie Hutchings, to surprise Gallery supporters with her culinary arts.

Costs is $30, or $25 for FoGG members.

Yamba Weekly Farmers' Markets

 

WHEN:

Wednesday, 7am-1pm

 

WHERE:

Yamba, Whiting Beach Car Park off Flinders Reserve

 

DETAILS:

The Market showcases locally grown fruit and vegetables, eggs, fish, flowers, plus locally produced cakes and biscuits, jams and gourmet items.

Lower Clarence

Music Eisteddfod

 

WHEN:

Saturday

 

WHERE:

The Civic Hall, Maclean

 

DETAILS:

Throughout the week there will be many individual performances in events for voice, piano and instrumental. The final Celebration Concert is on Saturday, June 24, commencing at 2pm.

For further details go to the website www.lower clarencemusic eisteddfod.org.au.

Animals and Us

 

WHEN:

Saturday, 11am to 1pm

 

WHERE:

The Old Kirk, Yamba Museum

 

DETAILS:

Enjoy a day in Yamba feeding and patting baby farm animals, displays of sheep herding, alpacas and a spinning demonstration.

Join the museum as it opens its new exhibition that will appeal to the young and old.

The exhibition will also feature amazing animal tattoos and Chris Moran, an Emeritus Professor of Animal Genetics at the University of Sydney, will open the exhibition.

A Self-Exposed Heart

 

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday

 

WHERE:

Iluka Emporium

 

DETAILS:

Brazilian-born multidisciplinary artist, Caroline Guerra has been based in the Northern Rivers region of NSW since 2013 and with her new exhibition, A Self-Exposed Heart which examines the ways in which technology has influenced, and changed, the construction of self-image. This work explores the phenomenon of selfies, based on the lens of the smart phone capturing one's mirror image, or mirror opposite, in which the photographic subject is ultimately cancelled out in an attempt to interact with a hyper-sensuous and gentrified medium.

There will be an opening on Saturday afternoon for people to meet Caroline and hear her story.

Fashion Parade

 

WHEN:

Saturday, from 2.30pm

 

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club's auditorium

 

DETAILS:

Leonie May Millinery, Clovelly Fashions, Ta'Chele Astralis and Heart Space is showcasing their race fashion on the runway while raising funds for this years nominated charities.

For more information, please phone the club on 66453711.

Exhibition opening

 

WHEN:

Tonight

 

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery

 

DETAILS:

This week, three new exhibitions open at the Grafton Regional Gallery, the travelling exhibition Art Express, which features art work from local artist Ruby Sullivan, Women in Racing in the Clarence and Collection: Indigenous Artists.

Showground Markets

 

WHEN:

Saturday

 

WHERE:

Grafton Showground

 

DETAILS:

There is a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and musical entertainment on offer at the Grafton Showground Markets.

3Bs Fun Run

 

WHEN:

Sunday, all day

 

WHERE:

Brooms Head Bowls Club

 

DETAILS:

Run over 5 and 10km through beautiful coastal scenery over bitumen, bush and beach. A great event for all ages, including prams, walkers and families.

For more information, phone 66453253.

Ashby Markets

 

WHEN:

Sunday

 

WHERE:

Ashby Community Centre

 

DETAILS:

The Ashby Community Markets have secured a cook and barista for the markets, making it an better than ever.

Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals.

Grafton Daily Examiner
$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

The State Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund can't help the Grafton Regional Gallery just now says local MP Chris Gulaptis.

Major construction work begins for new Grafton bridge

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis watches construction get under way.

Piles driven in for second Clarence crossing at Grafton

Rates debate rages at community meeting

CFMEU North Coast representative Dean Reily, Peter Kelly, HSU Organiser Public Health Division and Robert Usher from Clarence Valley Community Unions.

Community unions meeting continues rate debate in the Clarence.

Valley needs to get ready to Suck it Up

MUDDY MADNESS: Yamba is set to host an assault obstacle course next year.

A tourism event worth about $800,000 could be coming to the Valley.

Local Partners

Clarence Valley Parenting Festival kicks off

12 day festival for Clarence Valley parents

Help library give the gift of fun to kids

Sevi Griffin, Jagger Jensen-Young and Beatrix Woodleigh get down with some toys in the Yamba Playgroup rooms.

Yamba Toy Library holding fundraiser

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

MILEY Cyrus ditched drugs and plumped for clean living after suffering a harrowing nightmare in which she witnessed herself die live on TV.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Quarter of an Acre- 4 Bedroom plus Pool

20 ADMIRALTY COURT, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $599,000

What a magnificent home, size, quality and room for the boat and caravan in a very desirable street. Extensive lounge and dining area as well as spacious air...

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained, polished...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

PRIME LOCAL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

109 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

Commercial RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, ... $400,000

RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, this property is located on a 1,134m2 corner block ( zoned IN -1 Industrial )...

PRIME LOCAL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

109 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

1 1 $400,000

RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, this property is located on a 1,134m2 corner block ( zoned IN -1 Industrial )...

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $425,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Here&#39;s your opportunity

27 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $62,500

This vacant allotment adjoins 26 Jubilee Avenue and is a gently undulating 701.9m2 building block. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

IT&#39;S TIME FOR YOU Go get it!!

18 Angus Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 Auction

It's time to reap all the rewards of years past, time to start living again. You don't have to renovate, you don't have to settle for less than amazing and it's...

2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS AND ONE HISTORIC BUILDING IN A PRIME GRAFTON LOCALE

155-157 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

1 1 Auction

CARVE out your dream home, develop units (4 unit complex DA approved), subdivide - all is possible here with the right approvals. Known locally as the Oddfellows...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!