10 things this to do this week

Friends of the Gallery Annual Soup Day

WHEN:

Sunday, Noon

WHERE:

158 Fitzroy Street, Grafton

DETAILS:

Enjoy a selection of gourmet soups and breads, cakes, tea and coffee. New to the guest chef line-up this year are the Prince Street Foodies, 2 Be Nourished, joining six other gourmet soup-trend setters.

The Friends are delighted to welcome celebrity chef and well-known artist Julie Hutchings, to surprise Gallery supporters with her culinary arts.

Costs is $30, or $25 for FoGG members.

Yamba Weekly Farmers' Markets

WHEN:

Wednesday, 7am-1pm

WHERE:

Yamba, Whiting Beach Car Park off Flinders Reserve

DETAILS:

The Market showcases locally grown fruit and vegetables, eggs, fish, flowers, plus locally produced cakes and biscuits, jams and gourmet items.

Lower Clarence

Music Eisteddfod

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

The Civic Hall, Maclean

DETAILS:

Throughout the week there will be many individual performances in events for voice, piano and instrumental. The final Celebration Concert is on Saturday, June 24, commencing at 2pm.

For further details go to the website www.lower clarencemusic eisteddfod.org.au.

Animals and Us

WHEN:

Saturday, 11am to 1pm

WHERE:

The Old Kirk, Yamba Museum

DETAILS:

Enjoy a day in Yamba feeding and patting baby farm animals, displays of sheep herding, alpacas and a spinning demonstration.

Join the museum as it opens its new exhibition that will appeal to the young and old.

The exhibition will also feature amazing animal tattoos and Chris Moran, an Emeritus Professor of Animal Genetics at the University of Sydney, will open the exhibition.

A Self-Exposed Heart

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday

WHERE:

Iluka Emporium

DETAILS:

Brazilian-born multidisciplinary artist, Caroline Guerra has been based in the Northern Rivers region of NSW since 2013 and with her new exhibition, A Self-Exposed Heart which examines the ways in which technology has influenced, and changed, the construction of self-image. This work explores the phenomenon of selfies, based on the lens of the smart phone capturing one's mirror image, or mirror opposite, in which the photographic subject is ultimately cancelled out in an attempt to interact with a hyper-sensuous and gentrified medium.

There will be an opening on Saturday afternoon for people to meet Caroline and hear her story.

Fashion Parade

WHEN:

Saturday, from 2.30pm

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club's auditorium

DETAILS:

Leonie May Millinery, Clovelly Fashions, Ta'Chele Astralis and Heart Space is showcasing their race fashion on the runway while raising funds for this years nominated charities.

For more information, please phone the club on 66453711.

Exhibition opening

WHEN:

Tonight

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS:

This week, three new exhibitions open at the Grafton Regional Gallery, the travelling exhibition Art Express, which features art work from local artist Ruby Sullivan, Women in Racing in the Clarence and Collection: Indigenous Artists.

Showground Markets

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

Grafton Showground

DETAILS:

There is a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and musical entertainment on offer at the Grafton Showground Markets.

3Bs Fun Run

WHEN:

Sunday, all day

WHERE:

Brooms Head Bowls Club

DETAILS:

Run over 5 and 10km through beautiful coastal scenery over bitumen, bush and beach. A great event for all ages, including prams, walkers and families.

For more information, phone 66453253.

Ashby Markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS:

The Ashby Community Markets have secured a cook and barista for the markets, making it an better than ever.

Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals.