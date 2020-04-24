10 ways to be part of Anzac Day in the Clarence

Grafton musician Garrett Salter has produced a 4-minute Anzac Day tribute which includes original bugle recordings of The Last Post and Reveille for people to play on Saturday in place of the usual ceremonies that have been cancelled this year.

THERE is no doubt Anzac Day will be unlike any other tomorrow, but it could turn out to be a particularly memorable occasion when Australia stands, in isolation, together.

In a sense, the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have provided clear air leading up to Anzac Day for those passionate about its values in our society to imagine new ways to recognise the occasion.

Hence, there is no shortage of options for everyone in the Clarence Valley to pay tribute to our service men and women, past and present.

THE LAST POST LIVESTREAM

WHEN: Saturday, 6am

WHERE: The Daily Examiner's Facebook page

DETAILS: In lieu of attending the usual dawn services throughout the region, The Daily Examiner will livestream Grafton buglist Gary Nichols playing the Last Post from the end of his driveway and we urge all our viewers to do the same as we pay our respects to the Anzacs.

Gary Nichols has played The Last Post at Anzac Day dawn services in Grafton since 1990.

Mr Nichols has only missed the Grafton Dawn Service twice since 1990 - the first was in 2003 when he played The Last Post for the Australian cricket team in Barbados, and the second in 2006, when he lived in Fernie, Canada where he played on Remembrance Day in snow and minus 14 degrees.

LIGHT UP THE DAWN

WHEN: 6am Saturday

WHERE: Your front yard

D ETAILS: NewsCorp and the RSL encourage all Australians to mark Anzac Day by gathering in their driveway, balcony or front window to listen to a stramed Dawn Service from the Australian War Memorial and hold up a candle or light.

Download your Virtual Candle to help turn your phone into a shining illumination, and for other relevant Anzac Day content including a reading of The Ode and audio recording of the Last Post and images of Australian service personnel across the decades.

YAMBA RSL DAWN SERVICE

WHEN: Saturday, 6am

WHERE: Facebook

DETAILS: Bowlo Sports and Leisure and Yamba RSL have teamed up to broadcast a special Anzac Day service.

The short pre-recorded service will be hosted on the bowling club's Facebook page and will be conducted by John Mansfield from the Yamba RSL Sub-Branch.

Both organisations hope the people of the Lower Clarence can continue the Anzac Day tradition and stay connected to the history despite the coronavirus restrictions.

Yamba Welding and Engineering managing director BillCollingburn practices social distancing while continuing the tradition of handing over YWE's annual donation of $1,500 to John Mansfield from Yamba RSL Sub Branch.

CLARENCE VALLEY RSL DAWN SERVICE ON THE RADIO

WHEN: Saturday, 6am

WHERE: 2GF (AM 1206, FM 104.7)

DETAILS: On behalf of the RSL sub-branches of the Clarence Valley, 2GF will air a 20-minute pre-recorded dawn service and invites locals to stand at their front gates while they listen.

ANZAC DAY TRIBUTE VIDEO

WHEN: Anytime Saturday

WHERE: Garrett Salter Musician Facebook page

DETAILS: Grafton Public School music teacher Garrett Salter has produced a 4-minute Anzac Day tribute video, which includes original bugle recordings of the Last Post and The Rouse, designed for all people to play on Saturday in place of the usual ceremonies that have been cancelled this year.

Grafton musician Garrett Salter playing the bugle during an impromptu guest appearance with The Ninth Chapter at the 2019 Jacaranda Ball at Market Square on 25th October, 2019.

LIVESTREAM FROM SECRET LOCATION IN SOUTH GRAFTON

WHEN: Saturday, 6am

WHERE: Garrett Salter Musician Facebook page

DETAILS: In lieu of the usual South Grafton Dawn Service, buglist Garrett Salter will livestream his rendition of The Last Post from an undisclosed location in South Grafton on his Facebook page.

CHURCH ANZAC DAY SERVICE STREAMED ONLINE

WHEN: 8.30am

WHERE: Grafton Christ Church Cathedral

DETAILS: Christ Church Cathedral Grafton will livestream its Anzac Day service on its Facebook page at 8.30am.

The service will be led by Bishop Murray Harvey assisted by Dean of Grafton Greg Jenks. Grafton RSL Sub-Branch honorary secretary Denis Benfield will read The Ode and 15-year-old local high school student Rebecca Davies will be the bugler for the Last Post and Reveille.

Christ Church Cathedral dean Very Reverend Dr Gregory Jenks reads from the Christian scripture in Greek at an interfaith prayers for peace service at the Christ Church Cathedral.

Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic this will not be a public service which people can attend.

WATCH ANZAC DAY SERVICES ON TELEVISION

WHEN: 5.30am, 10am Saturday

WHERE: ABC TV

D ETAILS: A service will be broadcast live from the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra on the ABC from 5.30am. There will also be a 10am closed service from Sydney that will be broadcast on ABC. Both services will also be streamed live on the RSL NSW Facebook page.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, RSL NSW acting president Ray James, a bugler and a vocalist will take part in the 30-minute service from Sydney's Anzac memorial in Hyde Park and the Cenotaph in Martin Place.

ANZAC AND COVID-19 MUSIC CONCERTS

WHEN: Friday, 8.30pm and Saturday, 7.30pm

WHERE: on Facebook and your TV

D ETAILS: On Friday night join John Schumann (Redgum) and the Vagabond Crew for an evening of contemporary commemorative songs on their Facebook page by livestreaming their Australia at War concert. It's free but donations are encouraged to help pay musicians remainder raised going to Legacy.

On Saturday night tune into Nine at 7.30pm for Music From The Home Front and see some of the biggest names in Australian music industry including Courtney Barnett, Birds Of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly, The Rubens, Delta Goodrem, Jimmy Barnes, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala), and Vance Joy. It's not a fundraiser but a thank you to essential workers on the COVID-19 frontline.

BE PART OF ANZAC HISTORY

WHEN: Saturday, April 25, 2020

WHERE: Anywhere

D ETAILS: To be included in the NSW State Library's documentation of the day, post images including of your driveway commemorations on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #NSWathome as well as #Anzacathome.

You can also share your Anzac spirit on the RSL NSW Facebook page and sign the pledge to light up the dawn at the RSL Anzac Spirit website.

Use the hashtags #ANZACspirit and #lightupthedawn when sharing your images.