'10 years of meetings wasted on prayer': Baker

THE PRAYER said at the beginning of a council meeting takes up one to two minutes, 11 times a year according to councillor Andrew Baker.

"We're wasted more than the next 10 years of meetings on this so far," he said.

At Tuesday night's Clarence Valley Council meeting the inclusion of a prayer in the code of meeting practice was again discussed after it was decided in the April 2017 meeting to amend the Code of Meeting Practice and include 'opening prayer in the order of business.

The opening prayer was originally brought into question by Cr Greg Clancy who felt was no place for religion in politics.

While a number of councillors argued it was tradition to have a prayer, Cr Clancy said there were many council traditions that were no longer adhered to like the wearing of mayoral robes and the use of the gavel.

Cr Williamson said it's been a long held practice at previous councils in the Clarence Valley that a few words would be said at the start of the meeting.

"The practice has been long held in these chambers and there is no reason, whilst we are gathering as a council that that very shot, few words, some would say of guidance, can be a negative thing for this place," she said.

Cr Peter Ellem said there were heavier decisions weighing on the council during the meeting and this prayer did not need this much discussion.

All councillors but Cr Clancy and Cr Lysaught, who was absent from the meeting, voted for the amended the code of meeting practice to include an opening prayer in the order of business.