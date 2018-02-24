10 years of walking the coast for a great cause

REWARDING: The LJ Hooker Maclean team celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of their Coast to Course walk.

WHAT a way to bring in their 10th anniversary.

LJ Hooker Maclean brought in $12,087.85 for the 2017 Coast to Course Charity Day for Cystic Fibrosis Queensland, and now they are preparing for their 10 year walking the coast of the Clarence Valley.

Tracy Andersen, event organiser and LJ Hooker sales administrator, the 107 fundraiser had been their biggest so far.

"A lot of people got sponsorship this year, not only did they pay their registration, a lot of people got sponsorship for the walk,” she said.

The LJ Hooker team have started planning their 10th anniversary walk.

"We've still got everything in the pipeline. This year's walk is the July 29, if people want to save the date, that is the day we are walking,” she said.

Tracy said she wanted to thank the businesses, including the Yamba Golf and Country Club who donate their facilities and Wards Buses, and the community who get behind the event.

"We started walking in 2008, we had, from memory, 10 or 11 people. Now we have anywhere up to 140 people walking and 40-50 playing golf,” she said.