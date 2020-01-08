10 years on, Vines retains ‘old school’ quality

Erin Brown prides herself on making everything from scratch at cafe Vines at 139.

WITH 40 years’ experience behind her, who better to prepare the Clarence Valley’s budding chefs to conquer the culinary world than Vines at 139’s Erin Brown.

Since training as a home economist, Ms Brown always knew she wanted to become a chef. The former owner of the Courtyard cafe and Erin’s Restaurant at Grafton Golf Course, Ms Brown came to Vines at 139 a decade ago, with a passion to provide delicious food made from scratch.

“We still make everything. Pretty much nothing comes in here in a packet,” she said.

“We are still real old school. I pride myself on that so anyone that comes through has to learn to do it properly.”

The Fitzroy St cafe has special meaning to Ms Brown as a place for kicked off her career with a catering business in the 1980s.

“This has got a lot of history in my family. This was the gentleman’s club which I used to do functions in years ago. I did some of my first weddings here,” she said.

Ms Brown has taken on a teaching role for Clarence Valley students and ACMENA inmates, as part of a program that gives them a chance to learn practical skills in the kitchen and score a job.

“Over the years we’re quite happy to do that and we’ve had a few good boys come through,” Ms Brown said.

She said it was rewarding to watch them extend themselves and their skills.

“Over the years we’ve dealt with so many apprentices. All my apprentices keep in touch, whenever they’re through Grafton they stick their head in. They’ve done really well, a lot of them are top notch.”

Ms Brown confessed she was not an easy boss, but she said it was important to prepare budding chefs for what was an incredibly tough industry.

“I’m hard boss, very hard, but I only expect what I would do myself,” she said.

“It’s not an easy job, you’re working long hours, you’re working bad days, you’re working nights. There’s nothing glamorous about it, what comes out on the plate is glamorous.”