10-yr-old warhorse storms field in Jacaranda Prelude

Shane Edmonds trained $26 chance Free Billy ridden by Kyle Wilson-Taylor swooped down the outside to claim victory from John Shelton trained Jule's Spirit much to the surprise of jockey Luke Rolls who looked home and hosed on the $2.90 favourite in the Jacaranda Grove Grafton Jacaranda Prelude (1100m) at Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday, 20th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Exam

FREE Billy continued his marvellous career with a barnstorming win in the $22,000

Jacaranda Grove Jacaranda Prelude at Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday.

Coffs Harbour apprentice Kyle Wilson-Taylor, who claimed 2kg off his 55kg, had the gelding last early in the 1100m open handicap before tagging on and then rounding up the field with a brilliant final 400m burst.

The Shane Edmonds-trained gelding, a 10-year-old son of Bel Esprit, is raced by the Boar Boar Syndicate from Moree. They have won 15 races with him and placed another 19 times for $246,365 in prizemoney.

Pat Webster trained the gelding originally before he was transferred to Emma Longmire. She won three races at Wagga (2) and Goulburn before he was bought by the Boar Boar Syndicate

and transferred to Peter Sinclair.

He won first up for Pete too, winning over 1400m at Moree. Two starts later he won at Armidale and then backed it up with success at Goondiwindi, the first of six wins from nine starts at that western track.

Last year he secured the 1600m Coonabarabran Cup with another enormous run and then won two runs later at Goondiwindi before transferring to Shane Edmonds at Inverell.

He almost won an Inverell Cup for Edmonds at his second start for his new stable and, after having a 13 week let up, returned to win at Moree for Edmonds four runs back.

Ninth in the September 6 Moree Cup, he had a six week freshen leading into yesterday’s race.

Sky Thoroughbred Central’s Gary Kliese described him as a “marvel”.

Shane Edmonds’ wife Trudy, said he’s a special horse.

“One of those old buggers that just gives and gives,” she said.

“He’s a warhorse, one of those horses who just loves racing.”