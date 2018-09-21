Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. File
Crime

100 job applications, no calls and thrice busted with drugs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Sep 2018 7:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER turned to smoking marijuana after applying for over 100 jobs and not getting one phone call in return.

He was then busted three times in two months with marijuana or drug utensils in his possession.

Tyler Jae Warren, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two drug possession charges, three drug utensil charges and a fail to appear charge.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Warren, who had moved out of home a year ago due to family troubles, had applied for over 100 jobs but hadn't received any calls, which made him feel 'down' and he turned to using marijuana.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police officers watched as Warren walked away from a known drug address before intercepting him, finding a bud in his back pocket and green leaf in the front during a pat-down search.

The second bust was at his Berserker unit and third, while riding a scooter and acting elusively.

Warren was ordered to pay $300 fine for failing to appear in court and 12-months probation. Not convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    LAURIE POUNCES: Iluka's favourite son ready for grand final

    premium_icon LAURIE POUNCES: Iluka's favourite son ready for grand final

    Rugby League WHEN the chips are down, with not long left, there's one man the Penrith Panthers juniors turn to every time: Daine Laurie.

    Will Grafton real estate be 'insulated' from crash?

    premium_icon Will Grafton real estate be 'insulated' from crash?

    Property Projects propping up local property market

    Dog attack sparks concern

    premium_icon Dog attack sparks concern

    News Pet owner describes rogue animal in national park

    Shelton holds out hope for late Kosciuszko bid

    premium_icon Shelton holds out hope for late Kosciuszko bid

    Horses FAITH dwindles, but Grafton trainer continues to stand behind horse.

    Local Partners