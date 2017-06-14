$100 on the table adds spice to annual ride/fun run

Greg Barnes, left and Ken Crampton were the only two hardy souls who put thier hand up to compete in the Maclean Lions Brooms Head 3B's Fun Run last year.

MACLEAN Lions Club stalwart Ken Crampton has spiced up this Sunday's annual Brooms Head Fun Run and Mountain Bike Ride with a $100 incentive for the riders.

Mr Crampton, who has been an organiser for the event for a decade, has put up the cash for any mountain bike rider who can complete the new 27km course in under 75 minutes.

And he thinks his money is safe.

"I rode the course in about two hours, with a few stops,” he said.

"It was a personally challenging ride. There's some good uphill sections, some technical downhills and a couple of water crossings.”

He said the bulk of the course is on fire trails in the Candole State Forest.

"We used to ride along the beach to Sandon and back, but we were told if we took the ride off the beach we would get more entrants,” he said.

Mr Crampton hoped this year's event recovers some of the glory of previous years.

"It was a bit of washout last year with the rain we had,” he said.

"Two years ago we had 96 competitors and we normally have around 50 to 60.”

The runs cater for all standards of runners, walkers and riders.

There is a 10km run, a 5km run and a 3km stroll, which includes a coffee.

The entry fees are : Juniors $5, seniors $15 and $20 for a family. All proceeds go to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

He said registration starts at 8am on Sunday in the Brooms Head Bowling Club carpark.

"Events will start will be between 9am and 10am,” he said. "There will be a barbecue in the carpark afterwards and plenty of cool drinks available from the club.”

Entry forms are available from the Skye Coffee Lounge in Maclean or you can register on the day.