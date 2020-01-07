100+ PHOTOS: Coffs catches Sixers fever at the Big Bash

HAPPY DAYS: These boys were part of the sell out crowd which attended Sunday night's Big Bash game in Coffs Harbour.

A MASSIVE crowd of just under 10,000 people packed C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday night for a thrilling Big Bash League match.

The Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are both on track to make the finals this season and showed why in Coffs, delivering a high-quality game for local fans.

The Strikers batted first and set a competitive total of 6/176, but the Sixers were able to chase it down with three balls to spare thanks to a masterful innings from opener Josh Philippe (83 not out).

The match also saw the return to action of Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Below are some photos from the evening: