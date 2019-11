THERE were plenty of smiling faces lining the streets of Grafton as the festival showed off the best the city had for its annual float procession.

More than 60 wildly decorated floats came dancing, singing and even rowing down the main street.

Our photographer has captured more than 100 pics of the floats and the faces that made the event such a success.

See who you can see here:

