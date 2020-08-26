100-year-old event the latest COVID-19 victim

The Lawrence Flower Show has been cancelled for 2020 following COVID-19 restrictions.

TWO main stays of the Lawrence social calendar are the latest to fall victim to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday night, the Lawrence Public Hall Reserve Trust announced on social media that the Lawrence Flower Show had been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With these restrictions, we can only have 35 people in the hall at once and by the time you put 10-12 volunteers in there, it doesn't leave much room," Lawrence Flower Show organiser and Hall secretary Lorna Reeves said.

Vois Bancroft, Lorna Reeves and Esther Smith busy organising entries for the Lawrence Flower Show in 2018.

"There will understandably be quite a few people who will be upset about this news as there are plenty of flowers and veggies out there that were going to be entered."

Ms Reeves said, in the 111 years the Flower Show had been running this was not the first time a major event forced its cancellation.

"Some years ago, we called it off because of a drought," she said.

Earlier this month organiser Sally Butt announced on social media that the Lawrence Bluff Point Quilt Exhibition was also cancelled.

"Just about this time I would be starting to promote the Lawrence Bluff Point Quilters Exhibition for you all to come along to. Unfortunately, this event, like many, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus," she said.

As an alternative, Ms Butt organised an impromptu show and tell during a group meeting.

"Here's hoping that 2021 will see you all at the Lawrence Hall enjoying the hospitality of The Bluff Point Quilters," she said.