100 years of helping our diggers

FOR CLOSE to 100 years, the Grafton RSL sub-branch has been helping veterans and their families on their return home from serving their country.

As one of the oldest continually run RSLs in NSW, this weekend the sub-branch will commemorate its 100th anniversary.

Sub-branch president Brian Bultitude said the celebration was a momentous occasion.

"It's one of the earliest sub-branches formed because it was formed before the end of the war,” he said.

"There were others formed during the war but we're amongst the earliest ones. This sub-branch has never had any real troubles, and it's survived 100 years.”

As president for the past 20years, Mr Bultitude said he was proud to be able to lead the club for that long but felt it was time to pass the baton to the next generation to continue the sub-branch's legacy.

"We've got a photo in the office of four old diggers who were members when I first became secretary, and they were the last of our World War I veterans,” he said.

"Now we're going through the same change with World War II, and the Vietnam veterans too - we're getting into our 70s.

"I've been in the RSL since 1969, because in those days there was the Ulmarra RSL and my old man was a member at Ulmarra, and as soon as I came back (from Vietnam) I was handed a badge and told I was a member of the RSL.”

Mr Bultitude said in its 100years, the Grafton sub-branch has done a lot of good for the area's veterans.

"For anyone that's been in the services it's free to join, and I think it's worth it,” he said.

The Grafton RSL sub-branch will be hosting a lunch at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, July 7. For more details, phone the club on 66403200 or the sub-branch on 66433261.