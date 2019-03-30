Menu
A barrier installed to prevent issues such as illegal camping was destroyed the same day, and cost $10,000.
Council News

$10,000 barrier to prevent illegal camping destroyed

JASMINE BURKE
by
30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
THE Department of Industry - Lands and Water is up for a $10,000 bill after a barrier installed to prevent issues such as illegal camping was destroyed the same day.

A spokesman for the Department of Industry - Lands and Water said the barrier replaced a pre-existing barrier, and was installed on Monday March 25 to help prevent unauthorised use of Crown land south of Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, including Tyagarah Nature Reserve.

"This is in response to long-standing issues and community concern related to issues such as unauthorised camping and vehicular access, environmental damage, bushfire risks and illegal rubbish dumping," the spokesman said.

"Installation of the bollards, cable and gate was completed last Monday afternoon.

"The damage was reported to the Department of Industry - Lands and Water by Byron Shire Council staff on Tuesday morning.

 

"The cost of the barrier was approximately $10,000. The damage has been reported to the police and the Department is also working with Byron Shire Council to prevent future vandalism at the site.

"Anyone with information regarding who may be responsible for the damage should contact the police in the first instance."

Lismore Northern Star

