10,000 casualties in war on toads

BOUNTY: A two-year old adult female toad and some golf balls found at the golf course. Glad Smith

FRIDAY night's monthly check for cane toads at the Yamba Golf Course resulted in the 10,000 cane toad barrier being reached for the 23 Friday night toading outings held during the current season after 21volunteers, including two newcomers, enthusiastically braved the rain and returned with 863 toads, dominated by nearly 500 juveniles.

Despite increased efforts to control the results of toad breeding activity at the golf course this season, there remain plenty of offspring to collect, however the numbers of adult toads are in decline and with continued energy from the CVCIA volunteers it is hoped that will continue.

Recent rain has not resulted in new breeding activity being detected, however that does not mean it is not happening elsewhere and our volunteers as well as landowners are reminded to keep an eye on dams, standing water, ponds and open drains containing freshwater for signs of toad spawn (long strings of eggs that do not float and are typically wrapped around sticks or vegetation under the water) or toad tadpoles, remove any spawn as soon as it is found and report tadpoles to enable correct identification before action is taken to remove them.

Correct identification of toads, toad tadpoles and toad spawn is a high priority for CVCIA Landcare as the last thing we want is for native frog species to be unintentionally impacted.

The community can make contact with the Landcare group or find information on the CVCIA Landcare Facebook page or website www.cvcia.org.au to clarify what they have found.

With two months of the cane toading season remaining, CVCIA Landcare is keen to have more helpers to remove as many toads as possible from the lower Clarence environment and rural lands before the cooler weather sends toads into hiding.

This will build on the fantastic results achieved through combined efforts by volunteers, toading contractors and landowners since September.

The simple fact is that the more effort applied in known cane toad territory, the more toads are collected and fewer toads are left to breed and repopulate this pest species.

CVCIA Landcare will be co-ordinating its 24th Friday night toading outing in the town of Maclean this Friday , with interested people asked to meet at 7.30-7.45pm in the northern carpark next to the Maclean Sports Centre at Wherrett Park.

The next new volunteer will be the 100th individual to participate in this growing community activity.

Anyone wanting to join in is reminded that children must be accompanied by an adult and everyone must wear closed-in, sturdy shoes, bring a good torch/headlamp and, if you have one, a lidded 10-15litre bucket.

For any inquiries, phone Scott on 0438430234.