The LJ Hooker Maclean Coast 2 Course Charity Day walk for Cystic Fibrosis. LJ Hooker Maclean
News

$10,000 plus raised for Cystic Fibrosis

ebony stansfield
by and Ebony Stansfield
31st Jul 2018 12:00 AM

THE colour red was seen all down the Lower Clarence coastline for the LJ Hooker's Maclean Coast to Course Charity Day for Cystic Fibrosis Queensland, on Sunday.

This year was the 10-year anniversary of LJ Hooker's Charity Day for Cystic Fibrosis and was a great day according to Tracy Andersen, event organiser and LJ Hooker sales administrator.

There were more than 130 walkers/runners and more than 60 golfers, with people even travelling from Brisbane to support the event.

On the day there wasn't a golf cart to spare at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

She said they have raised more than $10,000 but at this stage they had not completed an official tally.

 

Lachlan McLean finished the coast to course first at around 11.30am.

Tim and Nicky Ryan, from Yamba Tiles and Lights, finished second at a time of three hours and 41 minutes.

They have completed the walk three times now.

"It was really good, lovely," Mrs Ryan said.

She said they saw many whales and dolphins on their journey. "They were so close to the shore."

Another walker said they saw a giant squid on one of the beaches.

Tracy said she wanted to thank the businesses, including the Yamba Golf and Country Club who donated their facilities and Wards Buses, and the community for its support.

After the walk there was also entertainment by The Family Tree and good food.

