10,000 reasons to check out this new series

The Daily Examiner's latest podcast series has reached over 10,000 listens since it first launched last month.

The series created and produced by Daily Examiner digital producer Jenna Thompson chronicles the experiences of Clarence Valley rural fire volunteers during the region's 2019 bushfire season.

"This is a fantastic milestone to reach," she said.

"It's been humbling to hear that people outside of the Clarence Valley have listened to the show, especially since it's something so intimate to our region. I hope by listening to these stories being told, others can learn from them."

Ms Thompson initially had the idea for a podcast series about local RFS volunteers not long after the fires impacted the region.

"After everything they had done for our community in those months, and then to turn around and start helping with the fires on the South Coast was just incredible," she said.

"I simply wanted to document these amazing stories because it's an important piece of Clarence Valley history."

Have a listen below (most recent episode at the top):

